Kerala: Man dies after call falls in a ditch at Attingal road construction site with no signboards

Dominic Sabu (23) died after his car fell into a ditch at the Attingal bypass in Thiruvananthapuram. He was traveling with four other people and they have been admitted to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital.

Thiruvananthapuram: A 23-year-old man died after his car fell into a ditch at the Attingal road construction site in bypass, Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday night at 11.30. The deceased has been identified as Dominic Sabu, a resident of Palachira. The car reportedly rolled into a ditch as there were no signboards at the construction site. There were five people in the vehicle. Four of them were admitted to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital.

Also read: Kerala: Teen dies after car overturns while overtaking police vehicle; Three officials transferred

Akshay from Kilimanoor, Brown and Stephen from Kadaikkavoor and Vishnu from Vakkam were injured and are still undergoing treatment. The authorities have come under fire for failing to post a signboard on the bypass. On this stretch, construction on the highway has been ongoing for some time. There is a significant depth of work being done. Into one of these pits, the car fell.

In another accident case, a jeep collided with a KSRTC Swift bus at Kulanada in Pathanamthitta on Tuesday night, claiming the lives of two persons. The deceased were Lathika, a passenger in the jeep and the jeep driver Arunkumar. The jeep reportedly lost control and collided with the KSRTC bus near the MC Road petrol pump. The bus was on its way from Thrissur to Kaliyakkavilai when the collision happened.

In yet another accident case, a student aged 17 died when his car flipped while overtaking a police vehicle. The deceased Farhas was a Class 12 student of Angadimogar Government higher secondary school. The incident happened on Friday (Aug 25) at Kumbala in Kasaragod district. It is alleged that the police chased the students for about five kilometers and this caused the accident. The CCTV footage of the police chase was also released earlier. The family of Farhas has demanded a judicial inquiry. They also alleged that the policemen were drunk while chasing Farhas and his friends.

