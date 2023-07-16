Kerala: Three-year-old girl suffers severe injuries in stray dog attack in Thiruvananthapuram

A three-year-old girl suffered severe injuries on the forehead after a stray dog attacked her in Balaramapuram, Thiruvananathapuram. In a separate incident, a two-year-old Dikshit was also attacked by a stray dog in the same region.

Thiruvananthapuram: A three-year-old girl was attacked by a stray dog on Saturday (July 15) in Balaramapuram of Thiruvananthapuram. The victim identified as Agnimithra came under the severe attack of the dog at 6 pm. According to reports, the child suffered a deep wound on her forehead.

In a separate incident, a two-year-old Dikshit was attacked by a stray dog in Balaramapuram on Saturday. The incident happened while he was playing in the front yard of his house. The stray dog mercilessly bit into the ribs of the toddler. The child cried helplessly and alarmed the neighbours. An elderly woman arrived first and saw the dog pulling the child away. The dog paced back in fright as she swung a machete at it.

At first, Dikshit was taken to a clinic in Balaramapuram. The wound was cleansed with soap and the child was soon rushed to a general hospital in the capital city.

Earlier, a stray dog confirmed with rabies bit a four-year-old in Anchuthengu, Thiruvananthapuram. The dog died very shortly after the incident and was buried without getting any sort of medical checkup. The health officials swiftly immunised about ten people who came into contact with the girl directly, including those who stepped in to protect her from the dog attack.

There are claims that the area's inefficient waste disposal methods used by the state government may be a factor in the feeding of stray dogs. Although residents have repeatedly complained to the authorities about the issue of stray dogs causing a nuisance, nothing has been done as of yet.

