Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the Jyoti Bishnu Antarjatik Kala Mandir in Guwahati, a 5,000-seat auditorium. CM Himanta Biswa Sarma highlighted this as part of Assam's cultural and economic renaissance under PM Modi's leadership.

Adding a new milestone to the preservation of Assam's cultural heritage, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday inaugurated the newly constructed Jyoti Bishnu Antarjatik Kala Mandir at Khanapara, Guwahati, in the presence of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. This 5,000-seat auditorium is among the largest in Eastern India. It has been built for Rs 291 crore.

Constructed over 45 bighas of land, the complex includes a convention centre, five VIP suites, a multi-level car parking facility for 450 vehicles, and state-of-the-art audio-visual systems, among other modern amenities.

A Cultural Landmark for Assam

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Sarma said that Rupkonwar Jyotiprasad Agarwala and Kalaguru Bishnu Prasad Rabha ushered in a cultural renaissance in Assam. He expressed his gratitude to Union Home Minister Amit Shah for inaugurating this auditorium dedicated to the sacred memory of these two great artistes who have attained immortality in Assam's cultural and national consciousness. The Chief Minister said that this 5,000-seat auditorium is not only the largest in the North-East but also among the biggest in Eastern India, and that its modern facilities make it a cultural landmark of national importance.

Assam's New Era of Peace and Development

CM Sarma remarked that just a few years ago, nights in Assam were disturbed by the sound of guns and explosives. However, under the leadership of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, a series of peace accords have been signed to script a new path for development and progress in the state. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has wholeheartedly blessed Assam's journey of development," he said.

Referring to the Reserve Bank of India's economic survey, the Chief Minister stated that Assam has been identified as one of the fastest-growing economies in the country. Highlighting the global recognition of rejuvenated Assam, CM Sarma noted that Charaideo Maidams have been designated a World Heritage Site and that the Assamese language has been accorded classical language status. He also stated that, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, a grand statue of Lachit Borphukan has been constructed, and the legacy of Mahabir Lachit has spread across the country.

Mentioning the inauguration of the birthplace of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva at Batadrava in Nagaon by Union Home Minister Amit Shah earlier in the day, the Chief Minister said that alongside cultural renaissance, an economic renaissance has also begun in Assam. He further stated that multiple major projects have been established from the semiconductor project at Jagiroad to the ammonia-urea project at Namrup and that the state's development is progressing at an unprecedented pace.

Key Infrastructure Projects

Referring to new infrastructure initiatives, he spoke about the 32 km elevated corridor at Kaziranga, the Guwahati ring road, bridges over the Brahmaputra in every district, and the establishment of one university and one medical college in each district.

Commitment to Compassion and Healthcare

It may be noted that 1,000 children who had recovered from congenital heart disease after treatment were present at the programme and greeted Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Through the congenital heart disease programme, the Assam Government has provided new life to more than 13,000 children.

The Chief Minister said that, along with cultural renaissance and economic development, the State government has continued to uphold a national identity rooted in compassion and empathy. As part of this commitment, more than 13,000 children suffering from congenital heart disease have been given a new lease of life. He noted that such an example is rare in other states in the country.

He also mentioned other compassionate initiatives, such as bone marrow and kidney transplantation, undertaken by the government.

A Vision for a 'New, Awakened Assam'

He said, "This is the new, awakened Assam, our dream Assam. This is the Assam of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva, Bir Lachit Borphukan, Rupkonwar Jyotiprasad Agarwala, Kalaguru Bishnu Prasad Rabha, Dr. Bhupen Hazarika and Zubeen Garg. We have resolved to take Assam forward and dream of making it one of the finest states in the country."

The Chief Minister further stated that today's Assam can be proud of the development and progress underway in every village and town, from Dhubri to Sadiya and from Silchar to Jonai. With the goodwill of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the blessings of the people of Assam, the dreams of the state will undoubtedly turn into reality, he asserted.

Ceremonial Proceedings and Dignitaries

Before dedicating the Jyoti Bishnu International Cultural Auditorium to the people, Chief Minister Dr. Sarma presented Union Home Minister Amit Shah with a gamosa and a commemorative memento bearing portraits of Rupkonwar Jyotiprasad Agarwala and Kalaguru Bishnu Prasad Rabha.

The programme was attended by Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal; Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita; several ministers of the Assam Government; Member of Parliament from Guwahati Lok Sabha constituency Bijuli Kalita Medhi; several MLAs; Mayor of Guwahati Municipal Corporation, Mrigen Sarania and a host of other distinguished guests.

Tributes Paid at Martyrs Memorial

Earlier in the day, Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah visited the Martyrs Memorial at Boragaon, Guwahati, and paid tribute to the sacred memory of 860 martyrs of the historic Assam Movement.

The Chief Minister, along with the Union Home Minister, also planted saplings at the Martyrs Memorial. On this occasion, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Assam Agriculture Minister Atul Bora, several dignitaries and senior officials were present.