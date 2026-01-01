PM Modi, visiting Kerala and Tamil Nadu, called for a change in governance. He attacked the LDF and Congress in Kerala, branding the latter 'MMC', and slammed the DMK's 'CMC' (Corruption, Mafia, Crime) government in Tamil Nadu.

PM Modi's Clarion Call for Change in Kerala

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday gave the clarion call for change in Kerala and Tamil Nadu, saying that the states are "ready for change" in governance. Addressing a gathering in Thiruvananthapuram, PM Modi trained guns against the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala, and also slammed the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government in Tamil Nadu while addressing a public meeting in Madurantakam in Chengalpattu district.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

PM Modi also criticised the Congress, saying it has taken positions more extreme than the Maoists and more communal than the Muslim League, and slammed the party as the "Muslim League Maoist Congress." "The Congress party lacks a developmental agenda. Today, it has adopted positions that are more communist than those of the Maoists and more communal than the Muslim League. As a result, the Congress is increasingly being referred to as the MMC (Muslim League Maoist Congress) across the country. It is important to remain vigilant regarding Congress, as they are using Kerala as a testing ground for their strategies. In Kerala, the Congress is actively promoting hardline elements," the Prime Minister said.

He blamed the ruling CPI(M)-led LDF and Opposition Congress-led UDF for driving Kerala into a "cycle of corruption, mismanagement, and appeasement politics." Hailing the BJP's historic victory in the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation polls, he said, "This victory is a victory for good governance. This victory is a victory for the resolve to build a developed Kerala. This victory is a victory for the commitment to free Kerala from the corruption of the LDF and UDF."

During his visit to Kerala, PM Modi flagged off four new trains, including three Amrit Bharat Express trains and one passenger train and laid the foundation stone and inaugurated various developmental projects in the capital city, Thiruvananthapuram. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for approving several key projects for the state, calling it a "cherished moment of satisfaction" for the state government.

BJP Leaders Welcome PM's Visit

Mayor of Thiruvananthapuram VV Rajesh, who secured 51 votes with support from 50 BJP councillors and one independent councillor in the civic polls, hailed PM Modi's visit. Rajesh said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked the voters and public of Trivandrum for selecting the BJP as the administrative team in Trivandrum Corporation. Today's visit will definitely help the BJP, and the results will be seen in the coming assembly elections. The workers of the BJP Kerala gained greater motivation and confidence to carry out activities effectively."

BJP leader V Muraleedharan called the NDA an alternative for the LDF and UDF in the state and said, "The Prime Minister has given a clarion call to try for an alternative to the LDF and UDF, who have failed Kerala. For a pro-people, pro-development government in Kerala, the people have to choose Bharatiya Janata Party as they have chosen in Trivandrum."

Opposition Hits Back at PM Modi in Kerala

However, Congress MP Hibi Edan said that Prime Minister Modi is attempting to "fool the people of Kerala." He alleged a "nexus" between the BJP and the CPI(M). Referring to the Sabrimala gold theft case, Eden claimed CPIM leaders' involvement, saying they are "partners with the Bharatiya Janata Party."

CPI MP P Sandosh Kumar hit back at PM Modi, challenging him to name a Public Sector Undertaking firm started in the last 10 years. The CPI leader said, "Prime Minister and his team believe that India became independent only after 2014. This country got liberated from Britishers long ago. We had introduced hundreds of schemes in this country... Can he mention the name of a public undertaking? A PSU started during these 10 years. I challenge him... We have to wait patiently, and till then we have to fight."

CPI leader Binoy Viswamalso criticised PM Modi's visit, calling it a "disappointment" for Kerala. He said, "The Prime Minister came, and he went as usual. The Prime Minister disappointed Kerala. The Modi government only engages in drama."

PM Modi Targets DMK Government in Tamil Nadu

Meanwhile, in Tamil Nadu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hit out at the ruling DMK-led alliance, saying the countdown for its exit has begun and a BJP-NDA government will be formed in the state. Addressing a public meeting in Madurantakam in Tamil Nadu's Chengalpattu district, PM Modi called the DMK government "the CMC (corruption, mafia, crime) government". "You gave DMK a full majority twice, but they broke the trust of the people of Tamil Nadu. DMK made heaps of promises but delivered zero work. People are now calling the DMK government the CMC government. CMC government means a government that promotes 'Corruption, Mafia, and Crime.' The people of Tamil Nadu have now made up their minds to uproot both DMK and CMC. Here, a BJP-NDA double-engine government is certain to come to power," the PM said.

NDA Shows Strength at Chengalpattu Rally

Union Minister and the BJP's election in-charge for Tamil Nadu, Piyush Goyal, on Friday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "mega rally" in Madurantakam, saying that the public meeting garnered a massive crowd. The Union Minister told ANI, "Look at the crowd, it is unbelievable. It is a historic rally. The parties (NDA allies) are all in full strength; this is Tamil Nadu's biggest mega rally." NDA leaders from the BJP, AIADMK and AMMK were present in a show of strength in Chengalpattu rally.

CM Stalin Accuses Centre of Betrayal

Prior to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister MK Stalin had launched a sharp attack on the BJP-led Centre, accusing it of repeatedly betraying the state and ignoring its key demands. Stalin questioned delays in releasing education funds, sought clarity on delimitation, criticised the role of the Governor, and raised concerns over financial support for the Tamil language. Stalin also asked, "When will the promise come that 'MGNREGA will continue, and VBGRAMG, which imposes a financial burden on the states and destroys the livelihoods of rural people, will be abandoned'?"

The politics in poll-bound Kerala and Tamil Nadu have heated up as the states are scheduled to hold Legislative Assembly elections this year. (ANI)