    Kerala: Students of IIT Calicut develops 'Kid Speak Pro' for differently abled children

    Students from the Indian Institute of Technology's (IIT) Calicut University College have developed an innovative electronic board  that helps children with speech problems to communicate easier. The device, named 'Kid Speak Pro,' has been introduced at the Centre for Development and Rehabilitation Management (CDRM) on Tuesday.

    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Sep 12, 2023, 2:32 PM IST

    Kozhikode: Students from the Indian Institute of Technology's (IIT) Calicut University College have developed an innovative electronic board  that helps children with speech problems to communicate easier. The device, named 'Kid Speak Pro,' has been introduced at the Centre for Development and Rehabilitation Management (CDRM) in the college to assist for holistic development of differently-abled children. Dr K. Jayaraj, Vice Chancellor, unveiled the device, while the purchase was made under the supervision of Dr K. Manikantan, Director of CDMRP.

    The electronic board, operated by pressing picture buttons that translate into words in Malayalam and can be converted into text, serves as a valuable communication tool, especially for young children with communication challenges.

    The device helps young children communicate even before they learn sign language. Although such apps are currently available on mobile phones, they are not of sufficient use in therapy centers. Many require a paid subscription. If children are trained to use mobile phones at a young age, they are likely to become addicted to them.

    'Kid Speak Pro' was developed to teach children in therapy centers. More words can be included as per the needs of the children. It can also use their children's pictures or parents' voices on the board. The cost of the device is approximately Rs 15,000. The device was designed by the collaborative efforts of K. Fathima Fida, C. Shriya, S. Sivapriya, and Nina Baby, who completed their electronics and communication engineering degrees at IET. They received valuable input and suggestions from Teacher K. Meghdas and Anjusha, a speech therapist at CDMRP.


     

