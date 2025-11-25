Educational institutions in Kozhikode and Thrissur, Kerala, have been asked to provide student volunteers for the ongoing electoral roll revision. Teachers have raised concerns as the request coincides with the examination period for students.

The educational institutions in Kozhikode and Thrissur received official letters from Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) on Tuesday requesting the deployment of student volunteers, including NSS, NCC, Scouts, Guides, and Souhrida Club members for the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll. As per the notification issued by the Election Commission of India on October 27, the SIR process is currently underway, and Booth Level Officers (BLOs) are engaged in large-scale fieldwork involving the distribution, collection, and digitisation of Enumeration Forms. To complete the process within the ECI's tight schedule, the EROs have sought additional manpower from schools and colleges, requesting that volunteers be made available until November 30.

Concerns Raised Over Student Deployment and BLO Workload

However, teachers have expressed concern over the move, that deploying students during the ongoing examination period would cause inconvenience. The appeal for student volunteers comes at a time when BLOs themselves have raised grievances about heavy workload. Recently, BLOs in Kondotty taluk, Malappuram, submitted a representation to the Tehsildar highlighting that the increasing pressure and the burden of executing almost all tasks single-handedly had become unmanageable.

The request letter issued in Kozhikode, signed by the Deputy Collector (RR) and the Electoral Registration Officers for Elathur and Beypore, underscores the urgency, stating that additional support is essential to the time-bound completion of SIR activities.

BLO Removed for Misconduct

As the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process continues, a Booth Level Officer (BLO) at Anappady West LP School in Tavanur constituency, Kerala, was removed from duty for allegedly behaving rudely towards the public, said District Collector V.R. Vinod on Tuesday. An explanation has been sought from the officer. Praseena, a teacher at Cheriya Parappur AMLP School, has been appointed as the new BLO.