Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: Social media slams singer K S Chithra for urging people to celebrate consecration ceremony at Ayodhya

    In a recent video by veteran playback singer KS Chithra, she urged the people to chant hymns of Lord Ram and light lamps on 22nd January on the day of Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya Ram Temple. Soon after, she received flak on social media and several others came in support of her.

    Kerala: Social media slams singer K S Chithra for urging people to celebrate consecration ceremony at Ayodhya anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jan 16, 2024, 12:38 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram:  Veteran playback singer K S Chithra has come under the fire of social media for backing the consecration ceremony or the 'Pran Prathistha' at Ayodhya Ram temple. Chithra encouraged people to light lamps in and around their homes in the evening and to chant Lord Ram hymns during the festival on January 22 in a video message posted on Sunday.

    In her video, Chithra said, "My salutations to all. When the consecration ceremony is held in Ayodhya on January 22, everybody should chant the Ram mantra ‘Sri Rama, Jayarama, Jaya Jaya Rama’ at 12:20 pm. Likewise, in the evening, five-wick lamps should be lit in all parts of the house. I'm praying for everyone to receive God's blessings. Loka samastha sukhino bhavanthu."

    Days after receiving the Ayodhya temple's specially consecrated "akshatham," she made her comments.

    Meanwhile, singer G Venugopal has extended his support to Chithra. 

     "I've shared a friendship with Chithra for over 50 years. She is a cherished singer, and witnessing numerous online comments criticizing her is disheartening. If you hold differing opinions, can't we simply let it be? Please try not to hurt her," said Venugopal.

    Meanwhile, Union Minister V Muraleedharan said, "Renowned musician, singer KS Chithra is being bullied, and harassed on social media platforms. She said that we should chant Ram's name and light 'diya'. Is it a crime to light the diya in Kerala? Is it a crime to chant Ram's name in Kerala? Why the police is silent on such bullying? I know that those people who are behind this are the same people who were trying to destroy Sabarimala, who were trying to break the traditions of Sabarimala. And both the opposition and the ruling party in Kerala are trying to encourage such elements...We won't allow Kerala to become a 'Taliban' state where the freedom of expression is curtailed."

    Last Updated Jan 16, 2024, 12:40 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Swachh Teerth campaign Rajnath Singh participates in cleanliness drive at Lucknow Hanuman Setu temple see photos gcw

    Swachh Teerth campaign: Rajnath Singh participates in cleanliness drive at Lucknow's Hanuman Setu temple

    Bengaluru: Blast at Delhi-based woman's house in Yelahanka, 5 houses damaged, 6 injured vkp

    Bengaluru: Blast at Delhi-based woman's house in Yelahanka, 5 houses damaged, 6 injured

    Krishna Janmbhoomi Case: Supreme court stays Allahabad HC to form survey panel

    Krishna Janmabhoomi Case: Supreme court stays Allahabad HC to form survey panel

    PM Modi to arrive in Kerala for a two-day visit; hold roadshow in Kochi today anr

    PM Modi to arrive in Kerala for a two-day visit; hold roadshow in Kochi today

    Nihang Sikh kills youth over alleged sacrilege at gurdwara in Punjab's Kapurthala

    Nihang Sikh kills youth over alleged sacrilege at gurdwara in Punjab's Kapurthala

    Recent Stories

    Microsoft Copilot Pro released for everyone Check out AI features to Word PowerPoint and more gcw

    Microsoft Copilot Pro released! Check out AI features to Word, PowerPoint & more

    6 reasons sugar can be poison for your health RKK EAI

    6 reasons sugar can be poison for your health

    69th Filmfare Awards nomination list: Ranbir Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal, who will win the best actor? RBA

    69th Filmfare Awards nomination list: Ranbir Kapoor, Shah Rukh, Vicky Kaushal, who will win the best actor?

    tennis Historic India's Sumit Nagal stuns World No. 27 Alexander Bublik to seal Australian Open 2024 round 2 berth snt

    Historic! India's Sumit Nagal stuns World No. 27 Alexander Bublik to seal Australian Open 2024 round 2 berth

    BTS RM, V share FIRST pictures after enlistment, pose in military uniforms [PHOTOS] ATG

    BTS: RM, V share FIRST pictures after enlistment, pose in military uniforms [PHOTOS]

    Recent Videos

    Mumbai Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people WATCH AJR

    Mumbai's Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon