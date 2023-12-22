Kerala: Shortage of subsidized goods at Supplyco markets across state

The inauguration of Supplyco's Christmas Market in Thrissur faced a setback as it was stalled due to the non-availability of subsidized goods. Officials clarified that the delay was due to the anticipated arrival of the goods.

Thrissur: The inauguration of Supplyco's Christmas Market in Thrissur faced a setback as it was stalled due to the non-availability of subsidized goods. The residents, anticipating the subsidized goods, expressed their dissatisfaction through protests. Consequently, both the mayor and the MLA, who were scheduled to inaugurate the market, decided to return without performing the ceremony.

Many people came to Supplyco Market in Thrissur believing that the government had announced that they could buy 13 subsidized items from the market. Thrissur MLA and Mayor MK Varghese attended the inauguration ceremony. Before starting the ceremony, the mayor instructed to distribute things to the people. The fraud came to light when people asked for subsidized products.

Only four out of thirteen items are in the store. The items include rice, chickpeas, coriander, and coconut oil. The price of the coconut is Rs 41. The locals complained that this is more than the price in the general market. The MLA and the Mayor left the venue during the protest. The officials said that the only order had been placed and the goods would arrive on December 23.

This time, Supplyco markets in Alappuzha are also facing the same issue. The stores have only Jaya rice and Matta rice. However, the locals have to pay higher prices at there is no subsidy. Only five subsidized items are available at the Supplyco special Christmas fair that started in Pathanamthitta yesterday. Since there are no subsidized items, the number of people is also very low. The officials also hope that the products will arrive soon.

Officials clarified that the delay was due to the anticipated arrival of the goods, which unfortunately did not happen before the scheduled inauguration. This led to disappointment among many individuals who had visited SupplyCo with the expectation of purchasing subsidized items for Christmas. Several people had even taken time off from work to attend the event, only to find that the market could not open as planned. The situation highlights the challenges faced in coordinating the timely delivery of subsidized goods for public events.



