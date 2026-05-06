A 34-year-old woman from Mannar, Kerala, was bitten by a Russell’s viper inside her kitchen amid rising snake sightings in residential areas. The incident has sparked concern among locals, who blame overgrown plots and abandoned fields for attracting reptiles.

Rising summer temperatures have reportedly led to an increase in snake sightings across residential areas in Mannar, Kerala. In a frightening incident, a 34-year-old woman named Surumi was bitten by a Russell’s viper while inside the kitchen of her home at Kurattissery Vanyathu Padinjarethil on Monday night.

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According to family members, the incident took place around 8 pm when Surumi suddenly felt numbness in her leg and alerted those at home. Moments later, the family spotted a Russell’s viper slithering out of the kitchen area, leaving everyone shocked.

Family Rushes Woman to Hospital

In a remarkable act of presence of mind, Surumi’s father managed to trap the snake inside a bottle so it could be identified quickly by doctors. The family immediately rushed Surumi to Mavelikkara District Hospital along with the captured snake.

Relatives later confirmed that Surumi is now out of danger and recovering well after receiving timely treatment. The incident has sparked concern among local residents, many of whom say snake sightings have become increasingly common in the area over the past few weeks.

Residents Blame Overgrown Plots

Locals claim that an abandoned private plot near Surumi’s house and a nearby unused paddy field have become breeding grounds for snakes and other reptiles due to unchecked wild vegetation. Residents alleged that repeated requests to clear the bushes were ignored despite warnings from ward member Kaladharan Kailasam and nearby families.

The latest incident has intensified demands for immediate action from local authorities. Meanwhile, residents also recalled recent snake encounters in Mannar, including a newspaper delivery man narrowly escaping a cobra and another Russell’s viper being spotted near a parked car in the area.