Kerala shocker! Couple commits suicide after killing children in Alappuzha

Alappuzha: A couple has hanged themselves after killing their children in Alappuzha. The deceased have been identified as Sunu, his wife Soumya, and two children Adhi and Athil. The couple was found hanging in the ceiling fan. The children were lying dead on the ground in the hall of the house. It is reported that the family was facing a financial crisis. Neighbors, noticing that the house remained unopened in the morning, grew concerned and subsequently discovered the death.

Soumya, who was working as a nurse in the Gulf came three months ago. She learned about having blood cancer during a medical check-up conducted in preparation for returning to the Gulf. Her husband, Sunu was working in the Gulf, came back and started doing welding work in Kerala. Meanwhile, he suffered injuries in an accident. The relatives said that the reason behind the suicide was the discovery of Soumya's health issues and financial burden.

The Panchayat member said, "Soumya was undergoing treatment at RCC Hospital. She was supposed to go to the hospital today as her blood should be changed every one and a half weeks." The Panchayat member further shared that Soumya frequently spoke about the financial challenges she faced during her battle with cancer.

The police said, “The couple killed their children and hanged themselves inside their house. The bodies were shifted to Alappuzha Medical College for a postmortem. The exact reason for the murder and suicide could be ascertained only after a detailed examination," police said.