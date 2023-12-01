Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala PSC LDC Notification 2024: Check exam pattern, date, age limit, salary and more

    The Kerala Public Selection Commission (PSC)  has released the notification for the Lower Division Clerk (LDC) Exam 2024. Check the date, exam pattern, syllabus, last day for apply, age limit, salary and more.

    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Dec 1, 2023, 10:51 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Public Selection Commission has released the notification for the Lower Division Clerk (LDC) Exam 2024. Candidates who have passed SSLC or an equivalent examination are eligible to apply. Notably, there won't be a preliminary exam this time. Instead, the selection process will involve a single exam, and the rank list will be published based on the performance of candidates in that exam.

    The last date to apply for the exam is January 3, 2024. The pay scale is between Rs 26,000 to Rs 60,700. The minimum age limit to apply for this job is 18 years and the maximum is up to 36 years. There has been a relaxation in the upper age limit for candidates from Backward Classes in the context of appointments. The relaxation is set at five years for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, while it stands at three years for Other Backward Classes.

    It's important to note that the appointments will be made on a district basis. The specific exam date has not been announced, however, it is anticipated that the exams for the LD Clerk position will take place in the middle of 2024. The current LD Clerk Rank List is set to expire in July 2025. After the expiration, a new rank list will come into effect.

    During the last recruitment, over 17 lakh people applied for the LD Clerk position. There is an expectation that the number of applicants this time may surpass the previous count, indicating a high level of interest and competition for the position.

