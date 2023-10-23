Kerala: Severe traffic congestion at Thamarassery ghat road due to Puja holidays

A severe traffic congestion happened at Thamarassery ghat road due to Puja holidays in Kerala. The traffic that started yesterday still continues.

Wayanad: A severe traffic congestion that started on Sunday continues today at Thamarassery Pass. As holidays are continuing in Kerala, people are planning trips these days. Some people were travelling to Mysore for grand Dussehra celebrations.

The police said that due to the holidays, there are a large number of vehicles, and they should cooperate with traffic control in the Attiwaram and Vaithiri areas. The pass protection committee said that the traffic jam at the pass is likely to continue today, and travelers should pack food and water.

Meanwhile, a truck and a bus collided, which also caused heavy traffic congestion on Sunday afternoon. Both sides of the pass experienced heavy traffic as the vehicles queued up from Thamarassery to Wayanad.

The traffic got controlled after 7 p.m. Many of the travelers did not have basic amenities.

The Thamarassery ghat road is the major route connecting Wayanad with Kerala