Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala School Kalolsavam 2024: Kannur district clinches golden cup; Kozhikode finishes second place

    Kannur district bagged the first position and Kozhikode district bagged the second position in School Kalolsavam 2024.

    Kerala School Kalolsavam 2024: Kannur district clinches golden cup; Kozhikode finishes second place rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Jan 8, 2024, 4:33 PM IST

    Kollam: The 62nd Kerala School Kalolsavam comes to an end today. Kannur district bagged the first position and Kozhikode district bagged the second position. Malayalam megastar Mammootty was the chief guest at the closing ceremony.  Kannur secured the first position by 952 points, Kozhikode with 949 points and Palakkad with the third position with 938 points.  Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the School Kalolsavam on January 4. 

    Around 1400 students participated in 239 events in the High School, Higher secondary, and Vocational Higher Secondary School categories.

     

    (updating...)

    Last Updated Jan 8, 2024, 4:43 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Stay more open minded, not a zero-sum game China message to India amid raging Maldives row AJR

    'Stay more open-minded, not a zero-sum game': China's message to India amid raging Maldives row

    Kerala: Malayalam actor-producer G Suresh Kumar added in BJP state committee list anr

    Kerala: Malayalam actor-producer G Suresh Kumar added in BJP state committee list

    'No compulsion to get married at the age of 18..': Kerala Women's Commission Chairperson rkn

    'No compulsion to get married at the age of 18..': Kerala Women's Commission Chairperson

    Karnataka: Miscreants throw sauce on Dr BR Ambedkar statue; Dalit organizations protest in Koppal's Gangavathi vkp

    Karnataka: Miscreants throw sauce on Dr BR Ambedkar statue; Dalit organizations protest in Koppal's Gangavathi

    India Maldives ties are too vital; this is not about sand and beaches: Experts

    India-Maldives ties are too vital; this is not about sand and beaches: Experts

    Recent Stories

    Makar Sankranti 2024-7 snacks to serve on Lohri RBA

    Makar Sankranti 2024-7 snacks to serve on Lohri

    Ranveer Singh shares picture of Maldives while supporting Indian Islands, delete post after fans call out RKK

    Ranveer Singh shares picture of Maldives while supporting Indian Islands, delete post after fans call out

    Captain Miller to Ayalaan-7 movies to release on Pongal 2024 RBA

    Captain Miller to Ayalaan-7 movies to release on Pongal 2024

    Stay more open minded, not a zero-sum game China message to India amid raging Maldives row AJR

    'Stay more open-minded, not a zero-sum game': China's message to India amid raging Maldives row

    Israel deploys state-of-the-art 'Sky Dew' at Lebanon border as tensions rise with Hezbollah group avv

    Israel deploys state-of-the-art 'Sky Dew' at Lebanon border as tensions rise with Hezbollah group

    Recent Videos

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Video Icon