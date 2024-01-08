Kerala School Kalolsavam 2024: Kannur district clinches golden cup; Kozhikode finishes second place

Kannur district bagged the first position and Kozhikode district bagged the second position in School Kalolsavam 2024.

Kollam: The 62nd Kerala School Kalolsavam comes to an end today. Kannur district bagged the first position and Kozhikode district bagged the second position. Malayalam megastar Mammootty was the chief guest at the closing ceremony. Kannur secured the first position by 952 points, Kozhikode with 949 points and Palakkad with the third position with 938 points. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the School Kalolsavam on January 4.

Around 1400 students participated in 239 events in the High School, Higher secondary, and Vocational Higher Secondary School categories.

