    Kerala's Kadampuzha Temple sets up centre for free dialysis treatment; CM Pinarayi Vijayan dedicates to state

    The Malabar Devaswom Board's Sree Kadampuzha Bhagavathy Temple in Malappuram opened a super specialty dialysis centre to serve kidney patients from economically poor communities.
     

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published May 16, 2023, 3:09 PM IST

    Malappuram: A temple in Kerala established a super specialty clinic to offer free dialysis treatment to people with kidney disease regardless of their caste, religion, or creed, setting another example of religious unity for the rest of the world. The Malabar Devaswom Board's Sree Kadampuzha Bhagavathy Temple in Malappuram opened a super specialty dialysis centre to serve kidney patients from economically poor communities.

    Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the Charitable Hospital and Dialysis Centre on Tuesday. The ceremony was presided over by Devaswom Minister K Radhakrishnan.

    The decision to enhance the capabilities of a small, completely free charitable hospital that has operated on the grounds of the temple since 1988 sparked the idea for the establishment of such a centre. 

    The kidney-shaped facility that will house the dialysis centre will be used for its operations. Up to 25 dialysis units will be present there.

    “The decision to set up the free dialysis centre was taken when the temple administration considered expanding the functioning of the hospital. As the number of kidney patients has been increasing and dialysis becoming unaffordable to many, the temple decided to come out with a solution to it,” said a temple administrative officer.

    Malabar Devaswom Board president M R Murali said, “By setting up such a free treatment facility, the temple aims to serve fellow human beings. This is a major achievement for the temple. The temple puts across a message that to service to humanity is service to God.”

    The long-term goal of Kadampuzha Devaswom is to transform the facility into a hospital with worldwide standards that can provide medical care to patients and a nephrology research hub.
     

    Last Updated May 16, 2023, 3:09 PM IST
