    Kerala's first AI school opens in Thiruvananthapuram

    Former President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurated Kerala's first AI school in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday (Aug 22). The use of artificial intelligence technology, provides students with opportunities for quality education that meet worldwide standards.

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Aug 23, 2023, 9:25 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Former President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday inaugurated Kerala's first Artificial Intelligence (AI) school at Santhigiri Vidyabhavan in the capital city. The Al School is managed by a committee of experienced professionals, including former Chief Secretaries, DGPs, and Vice Chancellors, and is designed and shaped by one of the most advanced educational platforms in the world, iLearning Engines (ILE) USA in collaboration with Vedhik eSchool.

    Authorities at Vedhik eSchool describe AI School as a cutting-edge teaching strategy that, with the use of artificial intelligence technology, provides students with opportunities for quality education that meet worldwide standards. By doing this, students can use the school website even after school hours and still receive the same high-quality educational experience.

    As the curriculum and methodology are developed in compliance with the National School Accreditation Standards based on the New National Education Policy (NEP 2020), they said, it additionally lets schools get higher grades.

    The facility at the AI School is originally accessible to students in grades 8 to 12. The AI School will offer services like multi-teacher revision support, multi-level assessment, aptitude test, psychometric counselling, career mapping, ability enhancement, memory techniques, communication-writing skills, interview-group discussion skills, mathematic skills, behavioural etiquette, English language proficiency, development of emotional-mental abilities training, etc.

    Coaching for entrance exams such as JEE, NEET, MAT, CUET, CLAT, G-MAT, GRE and language tests like IELTS etc will also be provided.

    Last Updated Aug 23, 2023, 9:25 AM IST
