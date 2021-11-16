  • Facebook
    Kerala RSS worker's brutal murder: BJP claims SDPI hand, seeks NIA probe

    Over 24 hours since the political murder that shook Kerala with its brutality, the Bharatiya Janata Party has sought a probe by the National Investigation Agency into the matter.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Kannur, First Published Nov 16, 2021, 6:16 PM IST
    Over 24 hours since the political murder that shook Kerala with its brutality, the Bharatiya Janata Party has sought a probe by the National Investigation Agency into the matter. In fact, BJP state president K Surendran met Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and requested that the probe with regard to the brutal murder of the 27-year-old Sanjith be handed over to the central agency.

    To recall, Sanjith was travelling on his bike with his wife in Kannur district's Mambaram area on Monday morning around 9 AM when near a deserted area a group of five assailants waylaid him. The assailants dragged Sanjith away from the bike and chopped off his leg and forearm in front of his wife. He was then assaulted with sharp objects. Preliminary examination revealed that there were more than 30 cuts all over the body, including six on the head. 

    Sanjith is the second Sangh Parivar activist to be killed in Kerala in ten days. The BJP has accused the Social Democratic Party of India of carrying out Sanjith's murder. BJP state chief Surendran said that the police were unwilling to openly mention SDPI's involvement. Stating that this proved that the government was failing to ensure the safety of the lives of its citizens, Surendran warned that if the government did not intervene in the matter, the BJP will have to find other ways to resist and use people to fight back the SDPI.

    Meanwhile, police sources said that some weapons were found in the Kannannur area of Palakkad. The swords were found near the national highway. Palakkad Town South CI Shiju K Abraham told Asianet News that investigation is on whether the weapons were linked to Sanjith's killing. The weapons have blood stains and hair upon them. 

    According to the police, they have received some information with regard to the white Maruti 800 that was used by the accused in Sanjith's murder. CCTV footage of the Paliyekkara toll has been collected to trace the car. At least eight police teams are on the job. Police teams have been carrying out searches in Palakkad's Vadanapally and Thrissur's Kodungallur, Cherai in Ernakulam district and Ponnani in Malappuram. The probe team has not ruled out the possibility of the accused deserting the car.

