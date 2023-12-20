Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala reports fresh 292 cases of COVID-19; 2 deaths

    Kerala on Tuesday (Dec 19) reported fresh cases of COVID-19. The Union Health Ministry stated that Kerala reported new 292 positive cases of COVID-19.

    Kerala reports fresh 292 cases of COVID-19 on December 19; 2 deaths anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Dec 20, 2023, 10:07 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala continues to witness a rise in COVID-19 cases. The state reported fresh 292 cases on Tuesday (Dec 19), according to the Union Health Ministry. On Monday, 115 cases of COVID-19 were reported by the Health Ministry in Kerala. According to the figures of the Union Ministry of Health, the cases in Kerala are increasing day by day.

    At the same time, two deaths were recorded yesterday due to COVID. Now, with 292 more confirmed cases, the number of active cases in Kerala has risen to 2,041.

    Kerala reported the highest number of COVID cases yesterday in the country. Nine persons in Karnataka, three persons in Gujarat and three persons in Delhi were confirmed to have COVID yesterday. There has been an increase in new cases after the discovery of the JN.1 sub-variant of COVID in Kerala. About 341 people tested positive for COVID in the country yesterday. 

    With this, the total number of active cases in the country has increased to 2311. More than 88 percent of active COVID cases in the country are in Kerala.

    According to the letter sent by the Central Health Secretary to the Chief Secretaries strictly adhere to the revised COVID standards and strengthen preventive measures by involving the Central and State Governments including private hospitals. Disease information should be shared accurately. Social distancing, hygiene, wearing a mask, increasing the number of tests and reminding people to take precautionary measures, or strengthening awareness have to be followed.

    For the first time in the country, the JN.1 variant of COVID-19 was confirmed in Kerala the other day. In the last few weeks, there has been a significant rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in Kerala. About 90 percent of the active cases in the country are in Kerala. At the same time, Kerala is also the state that conducts the most number of COVID tests in the country.
     

    Last Updated Dec 20, 2023, 10:07 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    PM Modi dials V-P Jagdeep Dhankhar, expresses 'great pain over some MPs abject theatrics'

    PM Modi dials V-P Jagdeep Dhankhar, expresses 'great pain over some MPs abject theatrics'

    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake: 4 suspects who uploaded video tracked by DElhu Police

    BREAKING: Rashmika Mandanna deepfake: 4 suspects who uploaded video tracked by DElhu Police

    Karnataka: Headmaster accused of sexually abusing school children in Hunsur, Mysuru vkp

    Karnataka: Headmaster accused of sexually abusing school children in Hunsur, Mysuru

    Tamil Nadu Floods: Armed Forces power rescue and relief efforts (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu Floods: Armed Forces power rescue and relief efforts (WATCH)

    Kerala: Police intensifies search for woman who went missing 18 years ago in Wayanad rkn

    Kerala: Police intensifies search for woman who went missing 18 years ago in Wayanad

    Recent Stories

    PM Modi dials V-P Jagdeep Dhankhar, expresses 'great pain over some MPs abject theatrics'

    PM Modi dials V-P Jagdeep Dhankhar, expresses 'great pain over some MPs abject theatrics'

    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake: 4 suspects who uploaded video tracked by DElhu Police

    BREAKING: Rashmika Mandanna deepfake: 4 suspects who uploaded video tracked by DElhu Police

    Rashmika Mandanna's cryptic message hinted towards Vijay Deverakonda? Read on ATG

    Rashmika Mandanna's cryptic message hinted towards Vijay Deverakonda? Read on

    Karnataka: Headmaster accused of sexually abusing school children in Hunsur, Mysuru vkp

    Karnataka: Headmaster accused of sexually abusing school children in Hunsur, Mysuru

    Karnataka: KSRTC to deploy 1000 extra buses for Christmas vkp

    Karnataka: KSRTC to deploy 1000 extra buses for Christmas

    Recent Videos

    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon