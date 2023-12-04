Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala refuses central demand to provide branding for houses through housing projects

    Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that Kerala does not intend to provide branding for houses provided through housing schemes including the LIFE mission.

    First Published Dec 4, 2023, 12:44 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that Kerala does not intend to provide branding for houses provided through housing schemes, including the LIFE mission. The state government replied that it was difficult to accept the central proposal to have a separate logo for houses completed with central assistance. The state government said that giving branding will lead to discrimination. The state government has come up with a single scheme called Life Mission to bring all the housing projects together.

    The initiative encompasses the provision of housing in both urban and rural areas under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. The central government contributes Rs. 72,000, and the state government supplements this with an additional Rs. 4 lakh for the beneficiary. The current debate revolves around the necessity of a distinctive logo to accurately document houses completed with central assistance. 

    The Minister of Local Government in Kerala has sent to the Central Government, clarifying that Kerala has no intention of implementing branding for housing projects. This clarification comes in response to criticism from the central government, which insisted on branding, claiming that funds would not be disbursed without it, affecting project implementation. Kerala has completed 3,56,108 houses under the LIFE Mission, with 79,860 in the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana urban category and 32,171 in the rural category till October 2023.

    The central allocation is Rs. 1,50,000 in the urban category and Rs. 72,000 in the rural category. The central argument is that the state takes credit for the project by receiving funds from the center. However, Kerala argues that the central allocation is relatively meager and that placing logos on houses may lead to discrimination. Kerala rejects the central demand, stating that it does not align with the dignity of the beneficiaries.

