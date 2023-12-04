Kerala: KSRTC to roll out special tour packages during Christmas- New Year season

The KSRTC Budget Tourism Cell is offering special Christmas and New Year packages for travelers at very low costs. Check the details, date, and destinations of the packages.

Thiruvananthapuram: The KSRTC Budget Tourism Cell is offering special Christmas and New Year packages for travelers. The trips under the name of 'Jungle Bells 'are arranged from Neyyanttinkara depot to various tourist centers of the state like Gavi, Parunthumpara, Vagamon, Wayanad, Munnar, Athirapalli, Malakappara at low cost.

Attractive contests are also arranged for the passengers on Jungle Bell trips. Here are the details of the package and booking contacts:

Gavi and Paruthumpara One-day Trip:

-Dates: December 3, 24th and 31st

-Booking: Contact: 9539801011

Vagamon Two-Day Trip:

-Dates: December 27th and 28th

-Booking: Contact 9946263153

Wayanad New Year trip:

-Dates: December 30th, 31st, January 1st, and 2nd

-Booking: Call 9074639043

Christmas Special Sampurna Munnar Yatra:

-Dates: December 23rd, 24th, and 25th

-Booking: Dial 9539801011

Kappukkadu and Ponmudi One-Day Trip:

-Dates: December 9th, 17th, 24th, and 31st

-Booking: Reach out to 6282674645

Thiruvairanikulam Devotional Pilgrimage:

-Dates: December 27th, 30th, and January 2nd

-Booking: Contact 9497849282

Wonderla Special Yatra:

-Date: December 28th

New Year trip to Athirapally, Vazhachal, and Malakappara:

-Dates: December 30th and 31st

-Booking (for both): Call 9539801011

For travel details and inquiries, please contact 98460 67232. Additionally, bookings for the upcoming season of the Nefertiti luxury cruise in the Arabian Sea have commenced at the Neyyattinkara unit. The KSRTC has advised that travel dates are subject to change based on prevailing weather conditions.