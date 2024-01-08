Kerala: Rajasthan native booked for creating fake social media accounts in name of CM Pinarayi Vijayan

The Ernakulam Central Police registered a case against Manraj Meena, a native of Rajasthan. The police said that he created an account on Telegram using the name and picture of the chief minister.

Kochi: A case has been filed against a young man for creating and spreading fake social media accounts in the name of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The Ernakulam Central Police registered a case against Manraj Meena, a native of Rajasthan. The police said that he created an account on Telegram using the name and picture of the chief minister. Later, they created a WhatsApp link using the number of the accused and circulated it. The incident came to light on December 11 during a cyber patrol conducted by Cyber ​​Dome.

The Central police said that the investigation will be extended to Rajasthan to check whether fake SIM cards were used to create fake accounts. A case was registered against the accused under IT Section 66c. The Kochi Cyber Police registered a case against the accused in August 2022.

Meanwhile, a man lost Rs 2,71,000 after clicking on a fake link in Malappuram. He immediately called the cyber cell of the police and complained. The Kerala police recovered the money within an hour after a complaint was registered. The money was lost at 8.30 am on January 6. At 10.13 am a complaint was received on the cyber helpline. On 11.09 am the money was recovered after an immediate investigation by the cyber operations department.