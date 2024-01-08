Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Rajasthan native booked for creating fake social media accounts in name of CM Pinarayi Vijayan

    The Ernakulam Central Police registered a case against Manraj Meena, a native of Rajasthan. The police said that he created an account on Telegram using the name and picture of the chief minister.

    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Jan 8, 2024, 10:30 AM IST

    Kochi: A case has been filed against a young man for creating and spreading fake social media accounts in the name of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The Ernakulam Central Police registered a case against Manraj Meena, a native of Rajasthan. The police said that he created an account on Telegram using the name and picture of the chief minister. Later, they created a WhatsApp link using the number of the accused and circulated it. The incident came to light on December 11 during a cyber patrol conducted by Cyber ​​Dome.

    The Central police said that the investigation will be extended to Rajasthan to check whether fake SIM cards were used to create fake accounts. A case was registered against the accused under IT Section 66c. The Kochi Cyber Police registered a case against the accused in August 2022.

    Meanwhile, a man lost Rs 2,71,000 after clicking on a fake link in Malappuram. He immediately called the cyber cell of the police and complained. The Kerala police recovered the money within an hour after a complaint was registered. The money was lost at 8.30 am on January 6. At 10.13 am a complaint was received on the cyber helpline. On 11.09 am the money was recovered after an immediate investigation by the cyber operations department.

    Last Updated Jan 8, 2024, 10:30 AM IST
