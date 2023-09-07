Kerala rain update: Heavy rains continue to lash several districts; IMD issues yellow, orange alerts

Thiruvananthapuram: The state will continue to receive heavy rainfall in the coming days, as per the latest notification from the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The weather department has sounded an orange and yellow alert in various districts till September 10. Isolated rainfalls are likely in hilly regions, and residents of the areas have been cautioned to remain vigilant.

The IMD has informed that from September 7 to 10, there is a possibility of rain with thunder and lightning at isolated places in Kerala and strong winds with a speed of 30 to 40 km per hour.

Yellow alert

September 7 (Thursday) - Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kannur and Kasaragod

September 8 (Friday) - Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod

September 9 (Saturday) - Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod

September 10 (Sunday) - Idukki, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod

September 11 (Monday)- Idukki and Malappuram

Orange alert

September 7 (Thursday) - Kozhikode, Wayanad

Precautionary Guidelines:

Lightening strikes can lead to various health risks. It may cause damage to both living and non-living things. So, please read out these security measures to ensure the safety of your belongings and your loved ones.

1. If you notice the sign of lightning, seek shelter immediately in a safe building. Avoid staying outdoors, especially in exposed areas.

2. Stay away from windows during lightening.

3. Disconnect electronic appliances to prevent any electrical hazards.

4. Avoid using mobile phones, and laptops to avoid electric shocks.

5. If there are any trees near you, just stay away from them.

6. If you need to travel, just avoid traveling through flooded areas. If you are travelling by bike, the car just park your vehicle nearby in a safe area

7. Avoid swimming during rainfall as there may be hidden dangers in water.

8. Avoid shipping, and boating in the sea while lightening. Try to reach out to shores as soon as the climate changes

9. Try to avoid bathing at this time. Electric shocks may travel through the pipes attached to your homes.

10. To ensure the safety of electrical hazards, lightning protection systems can be installed on buildings.