Kerala Rain update: IMD issues yellow alert in 8 districts

Kerala is likely to receive widespread rainfall on Wednesday (July 26) and a yellow alert has been sounded from Ernakulam to Kasaragod.

Thiruvananthapuram: As per the latest weather update, Kerala is likely to receive widespread rainfall at isolated places in the next two days. The low-pressure area formed above the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a depression in the next 24 hours. The IMD sounded a yellow alert in eight districts on Wednesday - Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod. There is no rain warning from Thiruvananthapuram to Idukki.

The weather department has also sounded a yellow alert in five districts for Thursday (July 27)- Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod. A yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 and 11 cm.

The Kerala coast (from Vizhinjam to Kasargod), according to the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS), may experience strong waves of 2.5 to 2.9 metres until Wednesday at 11.30 p.m.

Due to rough seas and heavy waves, fishermen have been advised not to go into the sea off the beaches of Kerala, Karnataka, and Lakshadweep till July 28.