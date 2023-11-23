Kerala: Low pressure to bring more rains; IMD issues yellow alert in 5 districts today

Kerala rain update: According to reports, there are chances of one more depression in the Bay of Bengal and Kerala will likely witness heavy downpours today (Nov 23). A yellow alert has been sounded in five districts.

Thiruvananthapuram: The state witnessed heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours after the formation of a low-pressure area in the south Andaman Sea. As per the weather department, there are chances of moderate-intensity rainfall over many places in the state due to a cyclonic circulation over interior Tamil Nadu and adjoining Kerala. After the incessant rainfall on Wednesday (Nov 22) night, waterlogging and landslides occurred in several places. The southern Kerala is receiving continuous downpour. Two people have also gone missing after the rainfall.

Revenue Minister Rajan informed that there is a possibility of another depression in the Bay of Bengal and the rains will intensify. He asked the people to avoid unnecessary travel as much as possible. There are also chances of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon today.

Several areas of Thiruvananthapuram witnessed waterlogging due to rainfall. Mudslides were reported in Sreekaryam and Chembazhanthi.

Pathanamthitta also received heavy rain during the night. There were landslides and an overflow of water from the mountains. There was a lot of damage yesterday in the Konni's Kokkathodu area. The District Collector had imposed a ban on night travel to the hilly areas.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a possibility of heavy rain in Kerala on Thursday (Nov 23). The IMD has sounded a yellow alert in the Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Idukki and Wayanad districts.