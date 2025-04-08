Grenade attack at BJP leader's house in Jalandhar: CCTV shows man on rickshaw fleeing after explosion (WATCH)

Read Full Article

A blast was reported outside the residence of senior BJP Leader Manoranjan Kalia in Punjab's Jalandhar on Monday night. Hours later, a CCTV footage of the explosion has surfaced that shows an assailant coming on an e-rickshaw and allegedly throwing a grenade before fleeing.

A "loud sound" was heard at around 1 am at the residence of Kalia near Shastri Market in Jalandhar, which caused panic in the area. Upon receiving the information, the police arrived at the scene and started investigating the matter. At the time of the explosion, the former minister was sleeping in his house. Other members of his family were also present at home.

CCTV footage: Visuals show explosion

CCTV visuals showed an accused who came in the e-rickshaw threw a grenade inside the former minister's house. The explosion also caused a lot of damage inside the former minister's house. According to Jalandhar Police Commissioner Dhanpreet Kaur, we received information about the explosion at around 1 am, the police reached the spot and started investigation.

What BJP leader said

BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia told news agency ANI that he heard the sound of thunder.

"There was a blast at around 1 am...I was sleeping, and I thought that it was the sound of thunder...Later, I was informed that a blast had taken place...after this, I sent my gunman to the police station...CCTV is being investigated; forensic experts are also present here..."

According to police officers, the former cabinet minister has been allotted 4 gunmen by the government.

Is Babbar Khalsa International linked to attack?

It is suspected that a Khalistani terrorist organization like Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) is behind this attack. The name of a member of this organization, Happy Singh Pasia, is coming up in this investigation. Pasia is said to be hiding in America and is conspiring with Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI.

Happy Singh Pasia and BKI chief Harwinder Singh Rinda together started the incidents of throwing hand grenades in the last few months. Their network targets the youth of Punjab and radicalizes them. Through social media and encrypted apps, this gang influences the youth and lures them into terrorist activities by promising them jobs abroad and huge sums of money.

