Congress MP Jebi Mather voted in Aluva and expressed confidence in a UDF victory with 100 seats in the Kerala Assembly elections. She also commented on the Women's Reservation Bill, demanding its immediate implementation.

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Jebi Mather on Thursday cast her vote in the Assembly elections being held today and expressed confidence that the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) would secure a decisive victory by winning 100 seats in the state.

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Mather cast her vote at the Aluva polling station at the Islamic Higher Secondary School. After casting her vote, Mather told ANI, "I have voted. The people of Kerala have decided that it will be a UDF government with 100 seats in Kerala."

High-Stakes Electoral Battle

Her remarks come amid a high-stakes electoral contest in the state, where the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF), the UDF, and the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) are locked in a triangular battle.

On Women's Reservation Bill

Mather also spoke on the Women's Reservation Bill, reiterating the Congress party's stand on its implementation. "When Women's Reservation was brought in Parliament, at the time, the concern the Congress had raised was that delimitation and census were only to delay the process. We wanted it to be immediately implemented," she said.

Highlighting the role of women in democratic institutions, she added, "Women are an integral part of the country. The women cannot be kept away from the main democratic forums. We are reaching the level where women should be."

Prominent Leaders Cast Their Votes

Meanwhile, several prominent leaders across Keralam exercised their voting rights earlier this morning as polling gained momentum across the state. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan cast his vote at Pinarayi RC Amala Basic Upper Primary School in Kannur. Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Keralam Legislative Assembly V D Satheesan voted at Kesari Government Arts and Science College in Ernakulam. Keralam Congress president Sunny Joseph cast his vote at a polling booth in Kannur, while Congress MP Hibi Eden cast his vote at SNDP Nursery School in Kochi. UDF candidate from Palakkad Assembly constituency Ramesh Pisharody also cast his vote at a polling station in Thrippunithura.

Single-Phase Polling Underway

Polling for the 2026 Keralam Assembly elections is underway in a single phase, with voters turning out across constituencies to decide the fate of candidates in the 140-member Legislative Assembly. The elections are being closely watched as a key political contest, with the UDF aiming to unseat the CPI(M)-led LDF government, which has been in power for the past decade. The BJP, meanwhile, is seeking to expand its presence in the state.

Counting of votes is scheduled for May 4. (ANI)