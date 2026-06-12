Renowned shooter and coach Jaspal Rana passed away in New Delhi at 49. PM Modi and Congress President Kharge expressed grief, calling him a 'towering figure'. Rana was India's most decorated Commonwealth Games athlete and a celebrated coach.

Political Leaders Mourn Jaspal Rana's Demise

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday expressed grief over the passing of renowned shooter and coach Jaspal Rana, calling him "a towering figure in Indian sport and one of our greatest shooting champions."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"From bringing glory to India on the world stage to nurturing future generations of shooters, his contribution to Indian sport was truly extraordinary. He even delved in public service to work for his state of Uttarakhand," Kharge wrote on X. "My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and the entire sporting fraternity," he added. Deeply saddened by the passing of Jaspal Rana ji, a towering figure in Indian sport and one of our greatest shooting champions. From bringing glory to India on the world stage to nurturing future generations of shooters, his contribution to Indian sport was truly extraordinary.… pic.twitter.com/UetNSPIsex — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) June 12, 2026

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also mourned the demise of Rana, stating, "Deeply saddened by the passing of Shri Jaspal Rana Ji. His passing is a profound loss to the world of Indian sports. He brought immense glory to the nation through his extraordinary achievements in shooting. Equally remarkable was his contribution as a mentor, shaping and guiding young athletes with great dedication. His unwavering commitment to excellence, discipline and service to the sporting world earned him immense admiration. My thoughts are with his family, friends and the entire sporting fraternity in this hour of grief. Om Shanti."

Details of Passing

The 49-year-old passed away in New Delhi on Friday after battling health complications. He was admitted to Max Hospital in Saket, South Delhi, where he breathed his last, hospital officials confirmed.

Rana had reportedly fallen ill while returning from the ISSF World Cup in Munich on Thursday and later underwent a medical procedure in Delhi.

An Illustrious Career

Rana leaves behind a legacy spanning over three decades in Indian shooting. He remains the nation's most decorated Commonwealth Games athlete, having won 15 medals -- nine gold, four silver and two bronze -- across the 1994, 1998, 2002, and 2006 editions.

His Asian Games achievements include four golds and a silver, notably a historic three gold medals at the 2006 Doha Asian Games, achieved despite competing with a high fever.

Legacy as a Coach

After retiring from active competition, Rana focused on coaching and nurturing talent. As India's junior national coach, he played a key role in developing stars such as Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary.

Despite a temporary fallout with Bhaker before the Tokyo Olympics, they reconciled, with Rana mentoring her to secure two bronze medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics. At the time of his death, Rana was serving as India's high-performance coach for pistol events. (ANI)