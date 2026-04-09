Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan expressed confidence in the LDF's victory in the 2026 polls, citing public trust. He stated that 'false and communal propaganda' cannot defeat the ruling alliance as he cast his vote in Kannur.

Keralam Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday expressed confidence in the Left Democratic Front (LDF)'s victory in the 2026 Assembly elections, saying that the public trusts the ruling alliance. Speaking to reporters after casting his vote in Kannur, Vijayan said that "false and communal propaganda" cannot defeat the LDF. "False propaganda cannot defeat the LDF. We always trust the people, and the people trust us. We have travelled with the people for the last ten years, and that journey must continue. We are with the people, and the people are with us. Communal propaganda cannot defeat us," he said.

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The Battle for Dharmadam

Pinarayi Vijayan is eyeing a historic third consecutive term from the Dharmadam constituency. While the constituency is the fortress for the Left, the 2026 race is shaping up to be more than just a victory lap, both from the United Democratic Front led by Congress, and BJP led National Democratic Alliance. The UDF have fielded VP Abdul Rasheed against the Chief Minister, whereas on the other hand, K Ranjith is contesting on the BJP's ticket.

Pinarayi Vijayan won comfortably in 2016 and 2021, and the CM is banking on the completion of major bypasses and local development projects. Moreover, Kannur remains the soul of the CPIM, and a win here reinforces the party's "invincibility" narrative, while also showcasing Kerala as a modern, tech-forward state. In 2021, Vijayan won by over 50,000 votes.

Dharmadam: A Look at the Numbers

According to the Election Commission of India, in Dharmadam, there are a total of 1,84,844 electors, out of which 85,665 are male voters, while the other 99,179 are female. During the 2021 elections, Vijayan ended up securing 95,522 (59.8 per cent) votes against the United Democratic Front candidate C Raghunathan, who received 28.4 per cent of the total votes polled.

Statewide Electoral Landscape

Polling for the 140-seat Keralam Legislative Assembly is underway today, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4. Both the incumbent LDF and the Opposition Congress-led UDF are eyeing to breach the 71-seat mark, while the BJP-led NDA is looking to enter the Assembly via the gateway opened in the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation polls. (ANI)