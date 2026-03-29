Kerala BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar claimed that voters are "fed up" with the LDF and UDF and desire change. He expressed confidence that the NDA will secure a huge mandate in the Palakkad and Thrissur constituencies in the Assembly polls.

Ahead of the Assembly polls, Kerala BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Sunday said people in the state are looking for change as they are "fed up" of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Congress.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to ANI, Chandrasekhar said, "There is very clear, visible evidence that the people of Keralam want change. People of Keralam are fed up with the Congress and the CPM, and they certainly are looking forward to a government that will give them development, a government that will give their children a better future."

On the Prime Minister's visit to Kerala today, he expressed confidence in securing victory for NDA in the Palakkad and Thrissur constituencies. "We are very confident that both in Palakkad and Thrissur, the people will give a huge mandate to the NDA," he said.

Kerala Polls: Schedule and Details

His remarks come ahead of Kerala Assembly polls, which will be held in a single phase on April 9, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4. The tenure of the current assembly is set to conclude on May 23.

The polling would be done under strict guidelines issued by the ECI under the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), which came into effect in all poll-bound regions after the election schedule was announced.

The Congress-led UDF seek to unseat the incumbent Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led LDF and gain control of the 140-member assembly. The LDF-led government has governed the state for around a decade. Around 2.7 crore electors are expected to participate in the election.

Following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the state electoral roll, the final voter list for Kerala was released on February 21. The revised roll includes 2,69,53,644 voters--1,31,26,048 male voters, 1,38,27,319 female voters, and 227 third-gender voters. Among them, 4,24,518 voters belong to the 18-19 age group. (ANI)