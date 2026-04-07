CPI MP P Sandosh predicts the LDF will win a third consecutive term in Kerala with at least 100 seats, citing a lack of anti-incumbency. CM Pinarayi Vijayan also dismissed anti-incumbency, stating 97% of 2021 promises were fulfilled.

LDF Confident of Hat-Trick Victory

Communist Party of India (CPI) MP P Sandosh on Tuesday expressed belief that the Left Democratic Front LDF will retain power in Keralam for a third consecutive term, projecting a win of at least 100 seats due to favourable trends and a lack of anti-incumbency against the government. Speaking to reporters, Sandosh said, "The LDF is going to retain power in Kerala for the third consecutive time, and it will be a hat-trick for us. We will win at least 100 seats, and the trend is in favour of LDF. There is no anti-incumbency against the government; it is anti-incumbency against the opposition. This is what is happening."

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No Anti-Incumbency, Opposition Disappointed: CM Vijayan

Earlier in the day, Keralam Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that despite limited campaign time, the people of Keralam are firmly with the LDF, and there is no anti-incumbency sentiment in the state. Speaking at a Meet the Leader programme in Kannur, he said the absence of anti-incumbency has left the opposition disappointed. He claimed that 97% of the promises made in the 2021 elections have been fulfilled, and that the government has successfully combined development and welfare initiatives over the past ten years. "This progress must continue for a comprehensive New Keralam," he said.

Centre's Funding and Opposition's Corruption

The Chief Minister pointed out that the Centre's share in development funding has reduced, with the state bearing nearly 75% of the burden, affecting development stability and social justice. He alleged that corruption charges are now being raised against the opposition rather than the ruling front, and said the UDF behaves similarly whether in power or opposition on corruption matters.

Kerala Assembly Election Details

The Kerala Legislative Assembly election will be held in a single phase on April 9, with vote counting scheduled for May 4. Around 2.7 crore electors are expected to participate in the election.

Following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the state electoral roll, the final voter list for Kerala was released on February 21. The revised roll includes 2,69,53,644 voters, 1,31,26,048 male voters, 1,38,27,319 female voters, and 227 third-gender voters. Among them, 4,24,518 voters belong to the 18-19 age group.