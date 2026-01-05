Congress MP Shashi Tharoor stated the party is entering a crucial 100-day phase of hard work for the Kerala Assembly polls. He stressed building a positive UDF narrative and warned against complacency despite renewed confidence after local elections.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Monday said the party was entering a crucial phase of hard work ahead of the Kerala Assembly elections, asserting that the next 100 days would be decisive for building a strong, positive narrative for the United Democratic Front (UDF). Speaking after Congress Kerala's two-day Lakshya Leadership Summit in Wayanad, Tharoor described the meeting as highly encouraging, marked by unity and resolve. "I thought it was an extremely good meeting. There was an air of quiet determination, of solidarity, of camaraderie amongst the people, which is very good," he said.

Confidence High but No Room for Complacency

Tharoor noted that the Congress had gained renewed confidence following the local self-government election results in December, but warned against complacency. "There is no doubt that the local self-government election results... have intensified self-belief and certain confidence in the party, but there is also a sense that there is no time for complacency," he said, stressing the need to "get down to hard work" immediately.

Building a Positive UDF Agenda

Highlighting key priorities, Tharoor said the party must address issues ranging from revising the electoral rolls. "In the next 100 days, we really will have to make sure that we cover all the possible bases, not just finding issues to attack the government but also to paint a positive role and a positive agenda for the UDF and the Congress party," he said.

Expressing confidence in the party's leadership and cadre, Tharoor added, "I believe we have all the talent, capacity and human resources required. If we do everything right, this victory should be ours."

Leadership Confident of Victory

Echoing the optimism, Congress MP and party general secretary KC Venugopal had mounted a sharp attack on the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF), claiming that people were "fed up" with the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government and determined to vote it out. "Everyone is moving forward together with great enthusiasm and vision. We are going to win Kerala," Venugopal said.