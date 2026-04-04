Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan is eyeing a third consecutive term from his Dharmadam stronghold in the 2026 polls. The Left fortress faces a 'Dual Front' challenge from the Congress-led UDF and BJP-led NDA, turning the race into a prestige battle.

In the heart of Kannur, the political spotlight burns brightest on Dharmadam as Kerala prepares for the polls. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is eyeing a historic third consecutive term from his home turf. While the constituency is a storied fortress for the Left, the 2026 race is shaping up to be more than just a victory lap, both from the United Democratic Front led by Congress, and BJP led National Democratic Alliance. The UDF have fielded VP Abdul Rasheed against the Chief Minister, whereas on the other hand, K Ranjith is contesting on the BJP's ticket.

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The 'Dual Front' Challenge

For Pinarayi Vijayan, Dharmadam isn't just a seat; it's a statement of power. Having won comfortably in 2016 and 2021, the CM is banking o the completion of major bypasses and local development projects. Moreover, Kannur remains the soul of the CPIM, and a win here reinforces the party's "invincibility" narrative, while also showcasing Kerala as a modern, tech-forward state. The opposition isn't letting the CM walk over the finish line without a fight. This year, the challenge is characterised by a "Dual Front" strategy designed to chip away at the LDF's massive lead. UDF, banking on anti-incumbency, is highlighting local grievances, youth unemployment, and allegations of administrative overreach, while the NDA (BJP-led) is pushing the "Centre vs State" development narrative and targeting the minority-majority voting dynamics.

Kerala's Evolving Political Arena

The main political contest in Kerala has always remained between the Left Democratic Front and UDF, wherein both have returned to power one after another in elections; however, the trend was broken in 2021, when LDF was voted to power once again. However, this time, with a three-way fight, the NDA have their prospects high with the recent successes of winning their first ever Lok Sabha seat in the name of Thrissur in 2024, whereas on the other hand, the party was able to secure victory in the Thiruvananthapuram local body polls.

A Breakdown of the Alliances

The Left Democratic Front, which is led by Communist Party of India (Marxist) include other key parties, including Kerala Congress (M), Rashtriya Janata Dal and Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar). On the other hand, the UDF bloc consists of the Indian National Congress, Kerala Congress and the Indian Union Muslim League. The National Democratic Alliance, led by Bharatiya Janata Party, also feature few relevant state parties, including the Twenty 20 Party, Bharath Dharma Jana Sena and Kerala Kamaraj Congress.

More Than Just a Win: The Margin Matters

This isn't just about one seat in the 140-member Assembly. The optics of the margin are everything. In 2021, Vijayan won by over 50,000 votes. The UDF's primary goal is to significantly slash this lead to signal a "waning wave." As one of the most prominent Marxist leaders in India, Vijayan's performance is tracked by national observers as a bellwether for the Left's survival and evolution. The constituency has historically been a flashpoint for political volatility; all eyes are on the Election Commission to ensure a peaceful polling process.

Dharmadam by the Numbers: Past Results

According to the Election Commission of India, in Dharmadam, there are a total of 1,84,844 electors, out of which 85,665 are male voters, while the other 99,179 are female. During the 2021 elections, Vijayan ended up securing 95,522 (59.8%) votes, whereas United Democratic Front candidate C Raghunathan received 28.4% of the total votes polled. On the other hand, in 2016, the Kerala CM, who contested from the seat for the first time, secured a victory by a margin of 30,905 votes from UDF's Mambaram Divakaran. Vijayan on end received 87,329 votes, whereas a total of 50,424 electors voted for Divakaran.

While Dharmadam remains a "Red Fort," the coordinated push from both the UDF and NDA aims to turn this stronghold into a hard-fought battleground. For Pinarayi Vijayan, a hat-trick is the goal, but the weight of that victory will depend on how well he fends off the two-sided assault. Vijayan is a well-known stalwart in Kerala politics, who has earlier been a member of the assembly from Kuthuparamba thrice, and Payyannur once.

Key Dates

Polling for the 2026 Keralam Legislative Assembly elections will be held on April 9, with the counting of votes on May 4. The tenure of the current assembly is set to conclude on May 23. (ANI)