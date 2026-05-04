Congress MP K. Suresh stated the party will cross the 100-seat mark in the 2026 Kerala Assembly polls, with the UDF crossing the majority. K. C. Venugopal attributed the win to strong anti-incumbency against the LDF government.

Congress Confident of Crossing 100-Seat Mark

Congress MP K. Suresh on Monday said that the party is likely to cross the 100-seat mark in the ongoing counting for the 2026 Keralam Assembly elections. Speaking to ANI, He noted that counting is still underway and the final figures are yet to be confirmed. The counting isn't complete yet. So, we're crossing 100. Now, the final round of counting is underway, he said.

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"The counting isn't complete yet. So, we're crossing 100. Now, the final round of counting is underway. Our elected MLAs will come to Thiruvananthuram and hold a Legislature Party meeting and talk to our coalition parties. After that, a UDF meeting will be called. Everything will be decided by the Congress high command", MP K Suresh said. Suresh further stated that the newly elected MLAs will soon gather in Thiruvananthapuram to hold a Legislature Party meeting and discuss the next course of action.

Anti-Incumbency Against LDF Aided Win: Venugopal

Earlier, Congress MP K. C. Venugopal on Monday said that the party benefited from a strong anti-incumbency sentiment against the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) government in the 2026 Keralam Assembly elections. He stated that public dissatisfaction with the government played a key role in shaping the electoral outcome, adding that the Congress effectively capitalised on the prevailing mood. Venugopal further said that senior leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra enjoy significant popularity among the people of the state.

"There was anti-incumbency against the government in the public mood...We capitalised on the anti-incumbency sentiment...The people of the state like Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra a lot...The LDF government was very corrupt", the Congress MP Venugopal told ANI.

UDF Crosses Majority Mark

Meanwhile, The Congress-led UDF has crossed the majority mark in the 140-member Assembly, with early trends showing it comfortably ahead of the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The verdict is being seen as a decisive rejection of the LDF's 10-year tenure, marked by anti-incumbency sentiment and governance concerns.

Counting is underway across key states, including Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam and Puducherry, with tight security arrangements in place as results continue to unfold. (ANI)

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