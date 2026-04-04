The Palakkad assembly seat is a fierce three-way battleground for the 2026 Kerala polls. Actor Ramesh Pisharody (UDF) faces Sobha Surendran (BJP) and NMR Razak (LDF). BJP's municipal dominance makes it a key test for all three fronts.

A High-Stakes Three-Way Contest

The Palakkad Assembly constituency is arguably the most high-profile and unpredictable seat in the April 2026 Kerala Assembly Elections. Known as the "Gateway to Kerala," it has shifted from a traditional UDF-LDF toss-up into a fierce three-way battleground where the BJP now holds significant municipal power. Palakkad is unique in Kerala for its urban-rural mix and its proximity to the Tamil Nadu border, which influences its linguistic and cultural makeup.

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From the United Democratic Front, Ramesh Pisharody, a popular actor and television personality, has been fielded in their stronghold. Pisharody's candidacy marks a strategic shift for the Congress party following the suspension of the incumbent MLA, Rahul Mamkootathil, who won the 2024 by-election. Mamkootathil assumed his post after Shafi Parambil, the candidate who won the 2021 polls, resigned from the seat. Challenging him is Sobha Surendran, an NDA leader, who is leveraging her previous experience in the constituency in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and 2016 Assembly elections to campaign on the promise of infrastructure development. She placed second in the 2016 polls with Shafi Parambil securing a victory. Meanwhile, the Left Democratic Front (LDF) has fielded NMR Razak as a candidate in an effort to regain its footing after Congress swept the constituency in the 2021 polls with 38.06% votes.

What's at Stake for Each Party?

Traditionally a Congress (UDF) stronghold (represented by Shafi Parambil for over a decade), the seat saw a major shakeup in 2024 when the incumbent moved to the Lok Sabha. The seat was vacated by Congress leader Shafi Parambil, and the UDF recently retained it in a high-stakes 2024 bypoll with an 18,000+ vote margin.

For the BJP: The Crown Jewel

For the BJP, Palakkad is the "crown jewel" of their Kerala strategy. After winning the Thrissur Lok Sabha seat in 2024, the BJP needs a win here to prove that their "Lotus" can finally bloom in the State Assembly. It is their primary test of whether municipal dominance can translate into legislative power. The BJP currently rules the Palakkad Municipality, providing it with a solid structural base that few other constituencies in Kerala offer.

For the UDF: A Must-Hold Seat

For the UDF, this is a "must-hold" seat. Losing Palakkad would be a catastrophic blow to the UDF's claim as the sole alternative to the LDF, especially if the BJP finishes second or wins.

For LDF: The Disrupter Role

For LDF, the Left is playing the role of the "disrupter." By fielding a former Congressman (Sarin), they hope to split the anti-BJP vote and slide through the middle, a tactic that has worked for them in fragmented urban seats before.

PM Modi's High-Profile Campaign Push

PM Modi's roadshow on March 29 specifically targeted the Gulf Diaspora, reassuring families about the Middle East crisis--a brilliant local stroke in a district with high migration. PM Modi focused on "Viksit Keralam" (Developed Kerala) and launched a direct attack on both the LDF and UDF, accusing them of being "two sides of the same corrupt coin."

Notably, he addressed the Middle East crisis (U.S.-Iran tensions), reassuring the large Malayali diaspora that the Indian government is working 24/7 to safeguard citizens in the Gulf--a major emotional touchstone for Palakkad families. The roadshow through Palakkad town was seen as a show of strength to demonstrate that the BJP is no longer an "outsider" but a central player in Kerala's political future.

Rising Tensions in the Final Stretch

In the last 48 hours (April 2-3), the constituency has seen rising tensions. UDF candidate Ramesh Pisharody was allegedly blocked from campaigning in a BJP stronghold in Vadakkanthara. This incident has drawn condemnation from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who used it to warn voters about "BJP's intolerance," while Sobha Surendran claimed the protest was a local reaction to Pisharody's own remarks.

Latest Polls and Predictions

The most recent Manorama News-C Voter Survey (March 30) suggests Pisharody holds a slight lead, but Sobha Surendran (BJP) is closing the gap in urban wards, making the "municipal dominance" narrative a reality. The polling for Keralam Assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 9, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4.

Electoral History of Kerala

Keralam has traditionally followed an alternating pattern of governance, switching between the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the United Democratic Front (UDF) every five years since 1982. This trend was broken in 2021 when the LDF, led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, was re-elected for a second consecutive term. The incumbent Left Democratic Front (LDF) achieved a historic win, retaining power by winning 99 out of the 140 seats, while the United Democratic Front (UDF) won 41 seats.

The Kerala Legislative Assembly, or Niyamasabha, consists of 140 elected representatives, each serving one of the single-seat constituencies within the state. (ANI)