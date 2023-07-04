Kerala rain update: IMD issues red alert in Kasaragod too; Heavy rainfall likely to continue till July 6

Kerala rain update: Apart from Ernakulam and Idukki, the IMD sounded a red alert in Kasaragod too on Tuesday (July 4).

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday revised its rain alerts. Along with Idukki and Ernakulam, Kasaragod districts have also been placed under red alert. In the last few hours, heavy rains have been recorded over southern and central Kerala and in Kannur and Kasaragod districts. Heavy downpour is expected until July 6 (Thursday).

Two shutters of Maniyar dam were lifted by 10 cm each on Tuesday morning due to rising water levels.

As water levels rose over danger levels at the Kallooppara and Pullakayar stations of the Manimala River, the Central Water Commission (CWC) sounded an orange and yellow flood alert. People who live near the riverbank have been urged to use caution.

Two persons were injured after a tree fell on their bike in Palarivattom, Kochi. The duo was admitted to a nearby hospital. Traffic was restored in the area after the Fire Force department removed the tree from the roads.

Education Minister V Sivankutty has asked district Collectors to declare holiday for schools a day in advance. IMD has also predicted extremely heavy rainfall, landslides and flash floods in various parts of the state. Fishing is also prohibited due to squally weather and turbulent waves.