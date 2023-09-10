Kerala: Police officer accused of beating up woman, family on road

A Kerala police officer is accused of beating up a woman and her family on the road in Kozhikode on Sunday morning. The woman is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Kozhikode.

Kozhikode: A complaint has been lodged against Nadakkavu Sub Inspector (SI )Vinod for allegedly assaulting a woman and her family on Sunday.

The incident happened around 12.30 am on Sunday. The woman and her family travelling in a car got into an argument with another passengers in a vehicle coming from the opposite direction. According to reports SI Vinod who arrived at the spot allegedly beat up the woman and her family including her eleven year old child.

As per the statement of woman, the party in the opposite vehicle had called Vinod for help. The police officer arrived at the spot on a bike.

The woman alleged that the police turned violent and assaulted her.

The victim's husband and her eleven year old child have sustained with minor injuries. The woman is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Kozhikode. The victim informed that she would reach out to Cheif Minister's office and Child Right Commission seeking action.

