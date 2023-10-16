Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: Police jeep rams into petrol pump; 2 persons go missing,alleges eyewitness

    A police jeep lost control and rammed into the petrol pump in Kannur on Monday (Oct 16). The eyewitnesses stated that the two people inside the Jeep went missing after the incident

    Kerala: Police jeep rams into petrol pump; 2 persons go missing, alleges eyewitness rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Oct 16, 2023, 1:10 PM IST

    Kannur: A police jeep lost control and rammed into the petrol pump in Kannur on Monday (Oct 16). The incident took place when the police jeep rammed into the petrol pump in front of the collectorate, striking the barricade and colliding with the car that was filling the fuel at the pump. The car's driver has sustained minor injuries.

    Meanwhile, serious facts are coming out about the incident. The eyewitnesses stated that the two people inside the Jeep went missing after the incident. The petrol pump employee stated that all the parts of the Jeep were rusted and were tied with a plastic rope.

    This vehicle was carrying food from AR Camp. It was found that the insurance on this vehicle expired on October 7. The employee said that he was able to escape because of the sound of a barricade. He also stated that two people inside the Jeep went missing after the incident. However, the traffic police officials said that they were there. The police informed that they are checking the CCTV footage for further investigation.
     

    Last Updated Oct 16, 2023, 1:10 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Viral video of noodle-making process in Kolkata factory sparks disgust on the internet (WATCH) snt

    Viral video of noodle-making process in Kolkata factory sparks disgust on the internet (WATCH)

    Kerala: KSRTC to run special services to Sabarimala from major bus stations rkn

    Kerala: KSRTC to run special services to Sabarimala from major bus stations

    Kerala: Woman SI assaulted while executing warrant; accused arrested rkn

    Kerala: Woman SI assaulted while executing warrant; accused arrested

    Ola Uber cab services to face disruption as Chennai drivers call for strike; check details AJR

    Ola, Uber cab services to face disruption as Chennai drivers call for strike; check details

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-739 October 16 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE rkn

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-739 October 16 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Recent Stories

    Viral video of noodle-making process in Kolkata factory sparks disgust on the internet (WATCH) snt

    Viral video of noodle-making process in Kolkata factory sparks disgust on the internet (WATCH)

    Navaratri 2023: Kangana Ranaut in Ahmedabad, promotes her film Tejas; celebrates festivities RBA

    Navaratri 2023: Kangana Ranaut in Ahmedabad, promotes her film Tejas; celebrates festivities

    'Tiger 3' trailer REACTION: Fans hail Salman Khan's 'powerful dialogue' and 'action' against Emraan Hashmi vma

    'Tiger 3' trailer REACTION: Fans hail Salman Khan's 'powerful dialogue' and 'action' against Emraan Hashmi

    Karnataka: Tragic collision between KSRTC bus-Tata sumo claims five lives in Gadag vkp

    Karnataka: Tragic collision between KSRTC bus-Tata sumo claims five lives in Gadag

    Anirudh Ravichander turns 31: 7 tops songs you must not miss rkn

    Anirudh Ravichander turns 31: 7 tops songs you must not miss

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Working outside Bengal adds a lot of responsibility ATG

    Exclusive: Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Durga Ma has been kind to me'

    Video Icon
    Symbol of friendship: Ana Lilia Rivera ties Rakhi on PM Modi's hand at P20 Summit WATCH AJR

    Symbol of friendship: Ana Lilia Rivera ties Rakhi on PM Modi's hand at P20 Summit | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire vkp

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire

    Video Icon
    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Disturbing Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video snt

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Video Icon