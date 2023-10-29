Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala police form special team to investigate Ernakulam movie review case

    The Kerala police have formed a special team to investigate the Ernakulam movie review case, including cyber policemen. The Kochi City Police registered the case from the director of 'Rahel Makan Kora' over posting false reviews on YouTube and Facebook.

    Kochi: The Kerala police have formed a special team, including cyber policemen, to investigate the Ernakulam movie review case. A team led by ACP Jayakumar will investigate the case. The Kochi City Police registered the first case from 'Rahel Makan' Kora director  over posting false reviews on social media on October 25.  

    The case is based on the complaint of Ubaini, the director of the movie. The Kochi City Police have filed the first case against individuals who wrote negative reviews of a movie in theaters. This case was registered alleging that these individuals attempted to tarnish the film's reputation through social media. The Ernakulam Central Police registered the case, and it involves nine people who used platforms like YouTube and Facebook for their reviews.

    Earlier, the High Court had examined a plea to limit negative reviews on the day of a film's release. This request was made by Mubeen Naufal, the director of the movie "Aaromalinte Adyathe Pranayam". There were reports that the High Court had allegedly suggested restricting reviews for the first seven days after a film's release, however the High Court later clarified that no such order was issued.

    The court expressed its stance while considering the petition to regulate negative reviews on a film's release day. The court emphasized that the film industry should be protected and questioned why the Producers Association had not taken action sooner. The High Court clarified that individuals with smartphones can express their opinions freely, and only vloggers engaged in blackmail should be concerned about a court order. The state police chief also mentioned that there is no specific protocol in place to control movie reviews.

