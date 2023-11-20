Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: POCSO case accused wins Youth Congress election in Thiruvananthapuram?

    Amid a severe backlash against the Youth Congress for the alleged use of fake ID Cards for election, it has now come to light that a POCSO case accused Jyothish was among those who won the Youth Congress elections.

    Kerala: POCSO case accused Jyothish wins Youth Congress election in Thiruvananthapuram? anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Nov 20, 2023, 10:21 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: According to the latest report, an accused in a POCSO case was among those who won the Youth Congress elections across Kerala. Jyotish who won as president of the Vellanadu constituency is accused in the POCSO case. He was arrested and jailed for sexually assaulting a minor girl. A chargesheet in connection with the case has been submitted to the Nedumangad court. 

    This comes amid a severe backlash against Congress which has been alleged of using fake election ID cards in organisational elections. 

    Youth Congress election: Fake ID Cards become a political headache

    The Youth Congress election is heading for a big controversy. The police have already registered a case for voting by making fake election cards widely. The police have decided to conduct an investigation focusing on the software used for creating bogus ID Cards.  Police will also send notices to Youth Congress leaders to appear for questioning.

    The police are receiving information about the faker from the Youth Congress itself, which is fuming with discontent after the elections. The investigation team also believes that if the statements of those who filed the complaint are taken, they will get crucial information. There are many hurdles in front of the police to prove the complaint of voting by making a fake identity card. Voting was done through the application 'With IYC'. It is the Indian Youth Congress' official smartphone App.

    All fake cards have the same number. In order to get the information of those who voted using these cards, the agency that conducted the election will have to hand over the information on their servers to the police.

    Last Updated Nov 20, 2023, 10:21 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    CPI(M)-DYFI workers brutally thrash Congress activists for waving black flag at Nava Kerala Sadas in Kannur anr

    CPI(M)-DYFI workers brutally thrash Congress activists for waving black flag at Nava Kerala Sadas in Kannur

    Healing Monday: Post-World Cup defeat, this Gurugram firm offered staff leave to recover AJR

    'Healing Monday': Post-World Cup defeat, this Gurugram firm offered staff leave to recover

    NIA files case against designated terrorist Pannun, his outfit SFJ over video threat to Air India passengers snt

    NIA files case against designated terrorist Pannun, his outfit SFJ over video threat to Air India passengers

    Chitradurga Murugha Mutt Shivamurthy Swamiji arrested again in 2nd POCSO case vkp

    Chitradurga Murugha Mutt Shivamurthy Swamiji arrested again in 2nd POCSO case

    Bengaluru: Release of accused BESCOM officials before victim cremations sparks outrage vkp

    Bengaluru: Release of accused BESCOM officials before victim cremations sparks outrage

    Recent Stories

    CPI(M)-DYFI workers brutally thrash Congress activists for waving black flag at Nava Kerala Sadas in Kannur anr

    CPI(M)-DYFI workers brutally thrash Congress activists for waving black flag at Nava Kerala Sadas in Kannur

    PM Modi consoles Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli after defeat at World Cup final; see pictures avv

    PM Modi consoles Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli after defeat at World Cup final; see pictures

    6 historic World Cup-winning jersey's of Lionel Messi set for auction; estimated value exceeds $10 million snt

    Lionel Messi's six 2022 World Cup-winning jerseys set for auction; estimated value exceeds $10 million

    Indian Cricket on the cusp of evolution as young guns to step up and create new legacy after World Cup debacle avv

    Indian Cricket on the cusp of evolution as young guns to step up and create new legacy after World Cup debacle

    At least 500 OpenAI staff threaten to quit unless board resigns and Sam Altman returns snt

    At least 500 OpenAI staff threaten to quit unless board resigns and Sam Altman returns

    Recent Videos

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon