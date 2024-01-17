Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: PM Modi performs 'meenoottu' at Triprayar Sree Rama Swami temple

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at the Triprayar Sree Rama Swami temple on Wednesday (Jan 17) in Thrissur. He is on two-day visit to Kerala.

    Kerala: PM Modi performs 'meenoottu' at Triprayar Sree Rama Swami temple anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jan 17, 2024, 12:22 PM IST

    Thrissur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Triprayar Sree Rama Swami temple and offered prayers at the temple before returning to Kochi on Wednesday (Jan 17). PM Modi arrived in Triprayar from Guruvayur temple after attending the wedding of Suresh Gopi's daughter's wedding. The temple tantri had then requested the Prime Minister to visit Thriprayar, the main Sri Rama temple in South India, before the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya. 

    PM Modi attends wedding of Suresh Gopi's daughter at Guruvayur temple; extends wishes to couple

    The Prime Minister was seen in the Kerala attire at both temples. He also performed the ritual 'meenoottu' (giving food to the fish in the Triprayar river that flows near the temple). It is believed that praying to Lord Vishnu's "Matsya Avatar," his first incarnation, is symbolised by feeding the fish in the Triprayar River. 

    21 students from Brahmaswom Madom who study Veda chanted Vedic hymns and a Ramayana-based bhajan at the temple's specifically established venue.
    The significance of PM Modi's trip to Triprayar becomes apparent when considering the January 22 consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

    On Kochi's Willingdon Island, PM Modi will dedicate to the nation the Cochin Shipyard Ltd international vessel repairing centre and a new dry dock. Then, he would address a party meeting of around 6,000 in-charges of 'shakti kendras', each comprising two to three booth-level areas, at Marine Drive. 

    Last Updated Jan 17, 2024, 12:22 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Siddaramaiah to continue as Karnataka CM if Congress wins Lok Sabha polls: Ex-MLA Yathindra Siddaramaiah vkp

    Siddaramaiah to continue as Karnataka CM if Congress wins Lok Sabha polls: Ex-MLA Yathindra Siddaramaiah

    Karnataka: Acid attack on Bengaluru bank manager during bus halt in Chitradurga

    Karnataka: Acid attack on Bengaluru bank manager during bus halt in Chitradurga

    Kerala grabs spot in 'Best Performer' category in National Startup ranking rkn

    Kerala grabs spot in 'Best Performer' category in National Startup ranking

    Explained Why MHA revoked Centre for Policy Research's FCRA registration

    Explained: Why MHA revoked Centre for Policy Research's FCRA registration

    Viral Nepalese postage stamp predicted Ram temple 57 years ago

    Viral: Nepalese postage stamp predicted Ram temple 57 years ago

    Recent Stories

    Chess R Praggnanandhaa surpasses Vishwanathan Anand to become India No.1 after beating world champions Ding Liren osf

    R Praggnanandhaa surpasses Vishwanathan Anand to become India No.1 after beating world champions Ding Liren

    Hania Amir to Iqra Aziz-7 Pakistani actresses to follow on Instagram RBA

    Hania Amir to Iqra Aziz-7 Pakistani actresses to follow on Instagram

    Ram Mandir: What does the 7-day ritual indicate? RKK

    Ram Mandir: What does the 7-day ritual indicate?

    Railway stocks soar over 10 percent as Sensex hits 73,000 rkn

    Railway stocks soar over 10 percent as Sensex hits 73,000

    Ram Mandir: Did you know who gifted Kanak Bhawan to Goddess Sita? anr

    Ram Mandir: Did you know who gifted Kanak Bhawan to Goddess Sita?

    Recent Videos

    Mumbai Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people WATCH AJR

    Mumbai's Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon