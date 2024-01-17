Kerala: PM Modi performs 'meenoottu' at Triprayar Sree Rama Swami temple

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at the Triprayar Sree Rama Swami temple on Wednesday (Jan 17) in Thrissur. He is on two-day visit to Kerala.

Thrissur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Triprayar Sree Rama Swami temple and offered prayers at the temple before returning to Kochi on Wednesday (Jan 17). PM Modi arrived in Triprayar from Guruvayur temple after attending the wedding of Suresh Gopi's daughter's wedding. The temple tantri had then requested the Prime Minister to visit Thriprayar, the main Sri Rama temple in South India, before the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya.

The Prime Minister was seen in the Kerala attire at both temples. He also performed the ritual 'meenoottu' (giving food to the fish in the Triprayar river that flows near the temple). It is believed that praying to Lord Vishnu's "Matsya Avatar," his first incarnation, is symbolised by feeding the fish in the Triprayar River.

21 students from Brahmaswom Madom who study Veda chanted Vedic hymns and a Ramayana-based bhajan at the temple's specifically established venue.

The significance of PM Modi's trip to Triprayar becomes apparent when considering the January 22 consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

On Kochi's Willingdon Island, PM Modi will dedicate to the nation the Cochin Shipyard Ltd international vessel repairing centre and a new dry dock. Then, he would address a party meeting of around 6,000 in-charges of 'shakti kendras', each comprising two to three booth-level areas, at Marine Drive.