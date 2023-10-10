Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: Over 50 people lose money in Vengeri Agrico scam

    More than 50 people lost money in the fraud committed in the name of the Agricultural Production Cooperative Society in Vengeri, Kozhikode

    Kerala: Over 50 people lose money in Vengeri Agrico scam rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Oct 10, 2023, 11:41 AM IST

    Kozhikode: More than 50 people lost money in the fraud committed in the name of the Agricultural Production Cooperative Society in Vengeri, Kozhikode. It was found that more than Rs 8 crore of irregularities were committed in the name of the cooperative society. The scam by the UDF-led cooperative was promising high interest rates and jobs to the investors.

    Robi, the employee of Cooperative Society, stated that"eight people came home and asked for money. They are also normal people. The money was given to them by asking other people. At this point, we have to sell our house for repayment. In this way, more than fifty people come forward with complaints without getting their money back.

    Saritha, a complainant, stated that "I was pregnant that day. I got sick and went to the hospital. Still, I was not paid."

    Agrico started operations in Vengeri in 2014, with CMP leader Chandrahasan as its chairman. About 25 rice shops and poultry farms have been started in different parts of the district under Agrico. Investors were attracted by offering up to 13 percent interest. One by one, the institutions were closed due to losses. It was promised to return the deposit immediately, but even after many years, not a single rupee has been returned.

    The Chevayur police registered a case on the complaint filed by the investors. However, the investigations reached nowhere. The investigation conducted by the Department of Cooperation found that the group had started many organizations illegally. The cooperation department has found that there has been an irregularity of more than Rs 8 crores.

    Last Updated Oct 10, 2023, 11:41 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Minister V Sivankutty in trouble over role in backdoor appointments to 10 more people anr

    Kerala: Minister V Sivankutty in trouble over role in backdoor appointments to 10 more people

    Spectacular Mysuru Dasara returns: Festivities set to commence on October 15; check details vkp

    Spectacular Mysuru Dasara returns: Festivities set to commence on October 15; check details

    Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS-384 October 10 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money anr

    Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS-384 October 10 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money

    Kerala: Health Minister Veena George responds to bribery allegation against her staff; Read rkn

    Kerala: Health Minister Veena George responds to bribery allegation against her staff; Read

    ED raids AAP Delhi MLA Amanatullah Khan home in money laundering case gcw

    ED raids AAP's Delhi MLA Amanatullah Khan's home in money laundering case

    Recent Stories

    Justin Bieber holds Hailey close after date night amid marital rumors; Fans shower couple with love ATG

    Justin Bieber holds Hailey close after date night amid marital rumors; Fans shower couple with love

    WhatsApp to introduce secret code feature soon Here is everything you need to know about it gcw

    WhatsApp to introduce secret code feature soon? Here's everything you need to know about it

    Bipasha Basu weight loss journey: Actress all set to shed pregnancy weight in 'most healthy way' RBA

    Bipasha Basu weight loss journey: Actress all set to shed pregnancy weight in 'most healthy way'

    Kerala: Minister V Sivankutty in trouble over role in backdoor appointments to 10 more people anr

    Kerala: Minister V Sivankutty in trouble over role in backdoor appointments to 10 more people

    Spectacular Mysuru Dasara returns: Festivities set to commence on October 15; check details vkp

    Spectacular Mysuru Dasara returns: Festivities set to commence on October 15; check details

    Recent Videos

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Disturbing Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video snt

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Video Icon
    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah WATCH

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    Video Icon
    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon