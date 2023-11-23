Kerala News LIVE: Heavy rain lashes several parts of Kerala; IMD issues orange alert for 3 districts.

1:36 PM: Rabies confirmed: Golden jackal attacks three women in Malappuram

Three locals and their pets were bitten and injured by a jackal in different parts of Peruvallur in Malappuram. The aggressive fox was diagnosed with rabies. The injured were treated at Tirurangadi Taluk Hospital and later at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital.

1:24 PM: Heavy rain lashes several parts of Kerala; IMD issues orange alert for 3 districts

The India Meteorological Department has predicted a yellow alert in 6 districts including Thiruvananthapuram, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Palakkad, Malappuram, and Wayanad. Meanwhile, an orange alert was declared in Pathanamthitta, Idukki and Kozhikode.

12:40 PM: First female judge of Supreme Court Fathima Beevi passes away at 96

The first female judge of the Supreme Court Fathima Beevi passed away on Thursday (Nov 23). She was 96. She was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kollam.

12:26 PM: Kallarkutty dam shutters opened due to heavy rainfall

The shutters of the Kallarkutty dam in Idukki have been opened. Two shutters have been opened to a width of 30 cm each. Additionally, the Ponmudi and Pambala Kallarkutty small dams in the same region are also reported to be open.

12:15 PM: Man arrested for allegedly molesting 10-year-old in Kasaragod

A man who tried to molest a 10-year-old girl in a hospital lift was arrested in Kumbala. A 53-year-old Muhammad was arrested by Kumbala police after collecting CCTV footage. The accused, charged with POCSO and hit-and-run charges, was produced before the court and remanded.

11:32 AM: KSU to file petition for using school children in Nava Kerala Sadas

The KSU (Kerala Students Union) has announced its intention to file a petition in court today, supported by evidence, regarding the incident involving the use of school children as part of the Nava Kerala Sadas event. The petition highlights the alleged involvement of school children in shouting slogans along the route of the Nava Kerala Sadas' vehicle

11:20 AM: Man dies after truck runs over him at Thrissur

A pedestrian dies after being hit by a truck in Thrissur. The accident took place near Poonkunnam Hari Nagar. The details of the deceased are yet to be known.

10:57 AM: Fraud case filed against cricketer Sreesanth in Kannur

A case of cheating has been registered against Kerala cricketer S Sreesanth. The case was registered by Sarig Balagopal by stated that Sreesanth had takenRs 18,70,000 by saying that he would build a villa in Kollur. The Kannur Judicial First Class Magistrate Court ordered an investigation against the matter

10:46 AM: Purameri panchayat orders to light lamps to welcome Nava Kerala Sadas

The Purameri panchayat in Kozhikode has issued a notice to display electric lamps in the houses this evening to welcome Nava Kerala Sadas. The light should be displayed between 6.30 pm to 7 pm.



10:31 AM: Clash occured at Mannarcaud school kalolsavam

A clash erupted between teachers and parents at the Palakkad Mannarkkad District School Kalolsavam. The incident took place during the victory celebration when firecrackers were reportedly thrown into the crowd, triggering the conflict. The Mannarkkad police have taken action by registering a case against individuals identified by sight in connection with the incident.

10:07 AM: 2 people missing due to heavy rainfall in the state

The heavy rain is continuing in the state today. Two people went missing due to heavy rainfall in the state. As it rained heavily during the night, waterlogging and landslides occurred in many places.

9:44 AM: Snake bites 6-year-old girl in Sabarimala

A 6-year-old girl was bitten by a snake while visiting Sabarimala. The incident happened on Swami Ayyappan Road. The condition of the child is better now. She was given anti-snake venom and transferred to Kottayam Medical College.

9:26 AM: Nava Kerala Sadas's complaint counter changed due to heavy rainfall

The relentless rain in Wayanad has prompted a change in the complaint counter setup for the Navakerala audience. The complaint counter of the Kalpatta congregation has been relocated to the nearby Jinachandra Memorial Jubilee Hall due to adverse weather conditions.

9:20 AM: Idukki's Pampla dam shutter raised by 20 cm

A shutter of the Pampla dam in Idukki was raised by 20 cm following the incessant rainfall. Due to the low volume of water released, there will be no significant movement on the banks of Periyar.

8:44 AM: Waterlogging, landslides in various parts of Thiruvananthapuram due to heavy rain

A landslide has occurred in Sreekaryam and Chempazhanthy due to heavy rainfall. Waterlogging takes place in various parts of Thiruvananthapuram

8:30 AM: One dead after car overturns at Thamarassery ghat; 8 hospitalised

Thamarassery: One person died after a car fell into a gorge at Thamarassery on Thursday. Rasheeda, a native of Mavoor, died. Eight people who were injured in the accident were admitted to the hospital.

8:18 AM: Holiday declares for 10 districts due to cluster training for teachers

A holiday has been declared today for classes 1 to 10 in 10 districts as cluster training for teachers is taking place in various areas. Meanwhile, today's training will be conducted at Kollam, Kottayam, Ernakulam, and Wayanad.

8:09 AM: Kerala to receive heavy rainfall today; yellow alert in 5 districts

The India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall in the state today. A yellow alert has been declared in five districts, including Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Idukki and Wayanad.