Kerala: Old man found dead inside his shop in Pathanamthitta; suspects to be murder

Pathanamthitta: An elderly man was found dead inside a shop in Mylapra, Pathanamthitta. George Unnunni (73), a native of Mylapra and a businessman, died. The police reached the spot and conducted an investigation. The police said that an old man was murdered during a robbery. Suresh, the son of the deceased George, told Asianet News that a person who knew his father well was behind the incident. The police stated that the killing was done with a big plan.

A special team has been formed under the supervision of SP to intensify the investigation into the murder. The post-mortem will be conducted today at the Kottayam Medical College.

The chain of nine sovereigns of gold is missing from George's neck. The money kept on the table is also missing. The police thus stated that the accused murdered with a big plan as the CCTV hard drives were taken away.

George was about to go home from the shop when the defendants arrived. He was strangled to death by taking him into the inner room. The body was found with his legs tied and a cloth stuffed in his mouth. The police collected the CCTV footage of the Punalur- Muvattupuzha road. The investigation is under the supervision of the District Superintendent of police. The police said that other details will be clarified after further investigations.