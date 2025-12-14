BJP MP Yogender Chandoliya attacked Congress ahead of its rally against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, calling the party 'bankrupt' of issues to challenge PM Modi and alleging a history of 'vote theft' by its leaders.

BJP MP Calls Congress 'Bankrupt of Issues'

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Yogender Chandoliya on Sunday launched a sharp attack on the Congress party ahead of its planned rally at Ramlila Maidan against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, accusing the grand old party of lacking substantive issues to challenge Prime Minister Narendra Modi and questioned its credibility. Speaking to ANI, Chandoliya said, "A detailed discussion has taken place in the Lok Sabha. Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi have been proven to be vote thieves, and besides them, many people from Congress have engaged in vote theft... In Bihar, the Congress Party has been exposed. No vote theft has occurred... Congress has gone bankrupt; they have no issue at all on which they can stand in front of PM Modi and challenge him."

Congress Protests Against Electoral Roll Revision

The rally comes amid heightened political activity surrounding the Congress's campaign against alleged electoral irregularities. Earlier, tensions had flared in Lucknow on November 27 when Youth Congress workers staged a protest as part of the ongoing "Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod" campaign over the SIR issue. The protest, which began peacefully, escalated after demonstrators attempted to cross police barricades and block key roads in the city centre while marching towards the Vidhan Sabha. Several Youth Congress workers were detained for refusing to disperse, a move criticised by party leaders, who alleged that peaceful democratic protests were met with excessive police action.

Large groups of Youth Congress members gathered near the party office before marching towards the Vidhan Sabha. Raising slogans such as "Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhodo," the protestors demanded accountability from the government and called for immediate action on the SIR concerns.

Several Youth Congress workers were detained after they refused to disperse despite repeated warnings. They were taken to nearby police stations in buses arranged by the authorities. Police officials stated that the detentions were made to maintain law and order and ensure the safety of commuters.

Youth Congress leaders condemned the police action, alleging that their peaceful democratic protest was met with undue force. They vowed to continue their agitation until their demands are addressed.

The Ramlila Maidan rally is expected to see large public mobilisation, as the Congress continues its push against alleged electoral irregularities, reiterating its stand on protecting the democratic rights of voters.