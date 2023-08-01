Kerala: Nursing student commits suicide over lack of money to pay fees

A 20-year-old nursing student, Athulya committed suicide over lack of money and financial difficulty to pay for her further studies. She was found hanging at her home in Konni, Pathanamthitta.

Pathanamthitta: A nursing student allegedly committed suicide at her residence in Konni, Pathanamthitta on Saturday (July 29). The deceased has been identified as Athulya (20), a student at a nursing college in Bengaluru. The family said that the daughter committed suicide due to a lack of money to pay the fees for her second-year admission.

Also read: Four districts in Kerala to have 'Queer friendly' hospitals; first of its kind in India

She acquired the nursing admission with the help of a private trust in Bengaluru by offering study assistance including a loan. However, the studies of several students and Athulya came to a standstill after the trust officials were arrested in a fraud case.

Athulya had recently returned home after completing her first year. As the officials were arrested, several students including Athulya could not pay the fees for the second year admission. Her father claimed that his daughter was depressed and that her studies would fail.

According to her father, Athulya approached several banks to seek loans for her further studies, however, she could not avail. When she enrolled in second-year classes, college administrators advised her to pay the first-year fees, reapply for admission, and start her studies over from the beginning. "After paying the fee, Atulya returned home. Despite having financial difficulties, I would have done anything to send my daughter for further education. She didn't wait, though," said her father.

Athulya's friends also said that she was worried that her studies would come to a standstill. The 20-year-old was found hanging inside the house last Saturday night. Though she was immediately taken to a private hospital in Kozhancheri, her life could not be saved. The body was cremated at home on Sunday evening.

