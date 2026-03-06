The Delhi Legislative Assembly Secretariat restricted entry to the Assembly precincts for a 'sensitive' hearing by the Committee of Privileges. The move, citing disturbance fears, drew criticism from Leader of Opposition Atishi.

Delhi Assembly Entry Restricted for 'Sensitive' Hearing

The Delhi Legislative Assembly Secretariat on Friday restricted entry to the Assembly precincts due to a scheduled hearing by the Committee of Privileges on a "very sensitive matter of national importance."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to an official bulletin, only members of the Committee of Privileges will be allowed entry to the premises, along with the Speaker, Deputy Speaker, Chief Minister and Ministers, Chief Whip, and the Leader of Opposition.

The order also cited apprehensions of disturbances following posts in the media by some members.

"Members are hereby informed that as per directions of Speaker today entry to the Assembly precincts shall be allowed only to the Members of the Committee of Privileges besides the Speaker, Deputy Speaker, Chief Minister / Ministers, Chief Whip and the Leader of Opposition in view of the fact that the Committee of Privileges is scheduled to hear a very sensitive matter of national importance today; and as there is a serious threat and apprehension of disturbances due to the posts in the media by some members," the official order said.

Warning of Contempt Proceedings

The Secretariat further warned that any member or person indulging in activities that could hamper the functioning of the Assembly Secretariat or the committee proceedings would face privilege and contempt proceedings.

"Further Speaker has also directed that any member/persons indulging in any activity in the Assembly precincts which could hamper or disturb the functioning of the Assembly Secretariat or Committee proceedings shall be subjected to privilege and contempt proceedings. Members are therefore requested to co-operate and comply with the directions of the Speaker," the order added.

Opposition Leader Questions Restriction

Reacting to the development, Delhi Leader of Opposition Atishi questioned the restriction, saying the Assembly belongs to the people of Delhi and their elected representatives should not be stopped from entering the premises.

In a post on X, she asked whether it was appropriate to threaten the people's representatives in such a manner.

"Who owns the Delhi Legislative Assembly? The people of Delhi and the country. And today, the people's representatives are being stopped from entering the Legislative Assembly premises. They are being threatened. Is it right to openly threaten the owner of the Legislative Assembly--the people of Delhi--and their representatives like this?," Atishi wrote on 'X'.