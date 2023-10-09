Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala News LIVE: State likely to receive rainfall today; Yellow alert in 3 districts

    Kerala News LIVE: State likely to receive rainfall today; Yellow alert in 3 districts

    First Published Oct 9, 2023, 8:13 AM IST

    10:50 AM: 2 injured after bus hits van in Kozhikode

    A private bus and van met with an accident in Thamarassery, Kozhikode on Monday(Oct 9). The van driver got injured, and one student from the bus was also injured.
     

    10.10 AM: Railway official arrested in Thrissur for flashing and sexually assaulting minor

    A non-Kerala railway employee was arrested for sexually assaulting a minor girl. Dayanand Choudhary (27), a native of Bihar was arrested by the West Police in Thrissur. He is a Group D officer under the Vadakanchery Railway Group. The accused grabbed the minor girl and flashed at her. He was produced in the court and remanded.

    9.45 AM: School of Sardines lashes at Chavakkad floating bridge

    A school of sardines lashed on the Chavakkad floating bridge today at 6 am. The locals who came to know about it collected the fish in bags.

    9:15 AM: Gangster tries to attack police with knife in Thrissur

    A gangster threw a knife at the police in Puthenpeedika, Thrissur district on Monday, October 9. The accused was identified as Siyad (27), a native of Kundazhiyur. The Anthikad police have arrested him. The visuals of the man attacking the police are out.

    8.30 AM: Nurse from Kerala injured in Israel-Hamas conflict

    On Saturday, a missile attack in Israel injured a Kerala woman. Sheeja Anand (41), a native of Payyavoor in Kannur, was injured. For the past seven years, Sheeja has been employed as a caretaker in Ashkelon, an Israeli coastal city in the country's southern region.

    8.13 AM: State likely to receive rainfall today; Yellow alert in 3 districts

    Kerala will witness rainfall after a gap of 4 days today (Oct 9) as predicted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). A yellow alert has been sounded in Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts today. 

    10-10-2023 : Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur
    11-10-2023 : Ernakulam, Idukki 
    12-10-2023 : Ernakulam, Palakkad and Malappuram

    Last Updated Oct 9, 2023, 10:54 AM IST
