Kerala News LIVE: State likely to receive rainfall today; Yellow alert in 3 districts

10:50 AM: 2 injured after bus hits van in Kozhikode

A private bus and van met with an accident in Thamarassery, Kozhikode on Monday(Oct 9). The van driver got injured, and one student from the bus was also injured.



10.10 AM: Railway official arrested in Thrissur for flashing and sexually assaulting minor

A non-Kerala railway employee was arrested for sexually assaulting a minor girl. Dayanand Choudhary (27), a native of Bihar was arrested by the West Police in Thrissur. He is a Group D officer under the Vadakanchery Railway Group. The accused grabbed the minor girl and flashed at her. He was produced in the court and remanded.

9.45 AM: School of Sardines lashes at Chavakkad floating bridge

A school of sardines lashed on the Chavakkad floating bridge today at 6 am. The locals who came to know about it collected the fish in bags.

9:15 AM: Gangster tries to attack police with knife in Thrissur

A gangster threw a knife at the police in Puthenpeedika, Thrissur district on Monday, October 9. The accused was identified as Siyad (27), a native of Kundazhiyur. The Anthikad police have arrested him. The visuals of the man attacking the police are out.

8.30 AM: Nurse from Kerala injured in Israel-Hamas conflict

On Saturday, a missile attack in Israel injured a Kerala woman. Sheeja Anand (41), a native of Payyavoor in Kannur, was injured. For the past seven years, Sheeja has been employed as a caretaker in Ashkelon, an Israeli coastal city in the country's southern region.

8.13 AM: State likely to receive rainfall today; Yellow alert in 3 districts

Kerala will witness rainfall after a gap of 4 days today (Oct 9) as predicted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). A yellow alert has been sounded in Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts today.

10-10-2023 : Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur

11-10-2023 : Ernakulam, Idukki

12-10-2023 : Ernakulam, Palakkad and Malappuram