    Kerala News LIVE: Fishing boat capsizes near Munambam; 4 missing, 3 saved

    First Published Oct 6, 2023, 8:10 AM IST

    8.10 AM:  Fishing boat capsizes near Munambam; 4 missing, 3 saved

    A boat carrying seven people overturned in Munambam in Ernakulam on Thursday at 7 pm. The incident happened 10 miles from Munambam Beach, at the north end of Vypin Island. Three of them were saved while the search for four persons is continuing in the region. Anandan, Manikandan and Baiju were rescued out of 7 people in the boat. Shaji, Sarath, Mohanan and Raju are yet to be found.

