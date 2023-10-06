Kerala: Senior CPM leader Anathalavattom Anandan's cremation to be held at 5 pm today

The cremation of senior CPM leader Anathalavattam Anandan will be held at Shantikavadam on Friday( Oct 6). Anandan was the state president of CPM's trade union, CITU.

Thiruvananthapuram: The cremation of senior CPM leader Anathalavattam Anandan will be held at Shantikavadam on Friday( Oct 6). He was 86 and had been under treatment for a long time due to cancer. Anandan was the state president of CPM's trade union, CITU.

CPM state secretary MV Govindan and other leaders reached the hospital and offered last rites to Anathalavattam Anandan yesterday. After that, the body was taken to Chirayinkeezhu House. The mortal remains will be brought to the AKG Centre at 11 a.m. today. It will be open to the public at the CITU State Committee Office at 3 p.m. The cremation will be at Shantikavadam at 5 p.m. State Secretary MV Govindan informed that a condolence meeting will be held at Mettukada after the cremation. The Chief Minister and other leaders will attend the condolence meeting.

Anandan was born on April 2, 1937, in the village of Chilakkoor at Varkala in Thiruvananthapuram. He made his political entry by participating in co-worker's protest. In 1957, he became a member of the Executive Committee of the Travancore Coir Workers Union. From 1960 to 1971, he became the General Secretary of the Travancore Coir Workers Union. Anandan has been the office bearer of the Kerala Coir Workers Centre (CITU) since 1971.

He became the memebr of Communist party in 1956. He presented the Attingal constituency in the sate assembly on three occasions. He was elevated to the state secretariat of the part in 2008.

Prominent trade union activist Anandan, known for his active involvement in various labor strikes and protests, faced multiple arrests and injuries during his activism. During the Emergency period in India, he remained in hiding for a year and a half, eventually being declared a wanted fugitive under the Maintenance of Internal Security Act.

Anandan was apprehended in November 1976 and detained until the end of the Emergency. He held leadership positions within the CITU Kerala State unit, serving as its President during the 12th and 13th State Conferences. Additionally, he has been a member of the All India Working Committee of CITU since 1979 and previously served as the Thiruvananthapuram District President of CITU.