    Kerala News LIVE: Rahul Gandhi to arrive in Wayanad today for first time after being reinstated as MP

    Kerala News LIVE: Rahul Gandhi will arrive in Wayanad today for the first time after being reinstated as MP.

    Kerala News LIVE August 12 2023 major highlights developments anr
    First Published Aug 12, 2023, 8:24 AM IST

    9.35 AM: 'False propaganda is being run against UCC,' says Kerala Governor

    Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan said that the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) does not pose a threat to anyone in the country. He said that misconceptions are being spread and urged people to fight against 'false propaganda'.

    9.10 AM: CPI(M) to officially announce Puthuppally candidate today

    8.45 AM: Alappuzha's iconic Nehru Trophy Boat Race today; CM to inaugurate at 2 pm

    The much-awaited iconic Nehru Trophy Boat Race (NBTR) is all set to enthrall the people of Alappuzha today. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the boat race at 2 pm while the Chief Justice will receive the salute of honour during the mass drill to be held at 2.30 pm.

    8.35 AM: Despite massive campaigns admission in govt-aided schools dips

    In a news release, Education Minister V Sivankutty reports that in the academic year 2023–2024, there were 10,164 fewer class 1 students enrolled in government-aided institutions. However, 42,059 fresh applicants for classes 2 to 10 had applied to the institutions.

    8.24 AM: Kerala News LIVE: Rahul Gandhi to arrive in Wayanad today for first time after being reinstated as MP

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will arrive in his parliamentary constituency in Wayanad on Saturday, for the first time after being reinstated as Lok Sabha MP. The Lok Sabha Secretariat on Monday restored his membership after the Supreme Court on August 4 stayed his conviction in the 'Modi' surname remark case. Gandhi will be in Wayanad on August 12 and 13. 

    Last Updated Aug 12, 2023, 9:39 AM IST
