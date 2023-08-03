Kerala News LIVE: Son hacks parents to death in Pathanamthitta; arrested

Kerala News LIVE: The accused son Anil Kumar hacked his parents Krishnankutty and Sarada to death over a family dispute in Pathanamthitta.

10.45 AM: Son hacks parents to death in Pathanamthitta; arrested

In an appalling incident, a man hacked his parents to death in Pathanamthitta on Thursday at 8 am. The deceased Krishnankutty and Sarada were killed by their youngest son Anil Kumar. The police have taken him into custody. The preliminary conclusion is that the reason for the murder was a family dispute.

9.25 AM: Kerala Plus One admission: Third supplementary allotment window to open today

For those who have not yet received admission to Plus One in Kerala schools, the application period for the third supplementary allotment will open at 10 am on Thursday. Students can check available seats on the https://hscap.kerala.gov.in website.

9.15 AM: CPI(M) ramps up preparations for Puthuppally by-polls

The Communist Party of India (Marxist)(CPIM) has ramped up the preparations for Puthuppally by-election as the seat fell vacant following the demise of Congress veteran leader Oommen Chandy. CPM has prepared the party organization system for the by-election. As a part of this, the responsibility of Panchayats was distributed to the members of the State Secretariat. By-election preparations are underway with indications that Jaick C Thomas will be the CPM candidate. The party believes that the election will be held soon.

9.00 AM: Crucial for Minister R Bindu; Administrative Tribunal to consider principal appointment case today

The Administrative Tribunal will consider the controversial college principal appointment case today. A Right to Information reply revealed that Kerala Higher Education Minister R Bindu interfered with the selection of principals for government arts and science colleges, contravening UGC rules. The minister directed officials to treat the final selection list of 43 candidates for the posts of Principals in Government Arts and Science colleges as a 'draft' list in violation of the UGC norms, stated the RTI reply.

8.30 AM: Tanur custodial death: Eight cops suspended

In the case pertaining to a custodial death of a man named Tamir Jaffri (30), who was arrested for possession of drugs, eight cops including Sub-inspector R.D. Krishnalal were suspended by DIG Ajitha Beegum.

8.00 AM: Boat carrying 16 fishermen capsizes in Muthalapozhi; all rescued

A boat carrying 16 fishermen capsized in Muthalapozhi harbour today at 5.30 am. All 16 people were rescued and two were injured in the accident. A joint operation was been launched by fishermen and a marine enforcement boat to rescue all the natives of Varkala.